SURREY, B.C. -- One man is dead and another person is in custody after a fight at a Surrey strip mall early Thursday led to the city’s first homicide of the year.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says police were called to Scott Road and 75A Avenue just before 1 a.m.

“Multiple witnesses observed an altercation in the parking lot. The suspect fled prior to police arrival and a deceased male was left lying in the parking lot,” said Const. Harrison Mohr of IHIT.

Witnesses called 911 and one bystander followed the suspect from a distance, leading police to find and arrest him a few blocks from the crime scene.

“He put himself out there. We would never recommend that someone puts their safety on the line for something like this, but in this case it turned out well and we’re glad he remained safe and was able to provide crucial information to police,” explained Mohr.

A weapon that may have been used in the killing was also found by police, according to IHIT.

It appears the arrest was made on 75 Avenue near 122 Street, where evidence markers lined the road and remained behind yellow police tape late Thursday morning.

The victim's body remained on the ground near a light-coloured car covered in a tarp in the strip mall parking lot for much of the morning as police gathered evidence, placing dozens of evidence markers and flying a drone over the area.

“The victim has not been identified at this time. We’re still working to identify him,” said Mohr.

One person has been taken into custody. Police say that arrest was made nearby. There has been a police presence a few blocks away, near 75 Avenue and 122 St. where it appears RCMP were searching through someone’s belongings. Unconfirmed whether this is related to the homicide. pic.twitter.com/BZH8gSijlN — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) January 2, 2020

Police would not say what injuries ultimately led to his death.

A few metres away from the victim, a motorbike lay on its side near a helmet and backpack.

At one point, police could be seen handling a machete, a bottle of wine and what appeared to be bear spray or mace.

The strip mall, which is across from several apartment buildings along the Surrey-Delta border, has more than a dozen businesses including a Shoppers Drug Mart, a bank, a dentist and several restaurants, all of which were closed Thursday morning as police continued to gather evidence. They reopened around noon.

“I’m totally shocked. I just tried to go to the bank and I see al the yellow tape around,” said Sandy Rogness, a Surrey resident.

Rogness said it’s disheartening that the city’s first homicide of 2020 came so early in the year.

“I couldn’t believe that it happened so soon,” she told CTV News.

A strange crime scene in Surrey where a man was killed early this morning. A parking lot is taped off and police appeared to be looking at a machete, wine, and what looks like bear spray not far from a motorbike on its side. The victim’s body is still here https://t.co/2YIGCq1VVQ pic.twitter.com/ITuptXG8ip — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) January 2, 2020

The fight is just one of many burdening RCMP in Newton in recent months.

Three people were deported in connection with another brawl in a strip mall back in August.

Video of the incident surfaced on social media. It showed someone being punched and kicked by at least four other people.

Police are also looking for information about another swarming in the neighbourhood on Remembrance Day.

Video of that attack showed a mob of young men using golf clubs and other makeshift weapons to damage cars and attack at least one person in a parking lot.

Residents say Thursday’s homicide comes as no surprise.

“Pretty scared, but it seems to be happening everywhere, so I don’t think you can really escape it. It’s just the way things are going now in society,” said Rogness.

The suspect is a 33-year-old Surrey man. IHIT says he doesn't have known ties to gangs or drug trafficking.

Police are now trying to determine if the men were known to each other or if any other suspects are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).