VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to hospital on the same day the city marked its first homicide of the year.

Mounties said they received a report of a stabbing just after 1 p.m. on Thursday on 152 Street near 102A Avenue.

One man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds and the people involved in the incident were known to each other, according to police. Police also said the suspects fled the scene.

The stabbing comes on the same day an early morning fight at a Surrey strip mall led to the city's first murder of 2020. RCMP were called to a mall near 120 Street and 75A Avenue for reports of a fight just before 1 a.m., but by the time officers arrived, the victim was already dead, according to IHIT.

Police have not made any indication that the stabbing and homicide are linked.

Surrey RCMP were also called to the Canadian Inn on King George Boulevard near 64 Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after a body was found outside the motel. Police said the cause of the death hasn't been determined yet, but it does not appear to be suspicious. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.