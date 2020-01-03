VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey were in the city's Morgan Creek neighbourhood Friday after getting reports of an early morning shooting.

According to the RCMP, reports of shots fire came in at about 2:15 a.m. When crews arrived at 26 Avenue, near 160 Street, they found evidence to back up the reports.

A man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds was also found nearby. He has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mounties say they're still in the neighbourhood speaking to possible witnesses to get more information.

"The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined amount of time," an RCMP news release says.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be sent in anonymously through Crime Stoppers.