    • Highway 5 north of Kamloops closed due to crash, fuel spill

    A stock photo of a road closure. (Unsplash/Pete Alexopoulos) A stock photo of a road closure. (Unsplash/Pete Alexopoulos)
    Highway 5 north of Kamloops is closed Sunday while crews continue to clean up a fuel spill that happened after a tanker truck crash.

    Mounties were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

    "A tanker truck had its trailer flip over and fuel was leaking from the trailer. There were no reported injuries," a news release from police said.

    "We request the public’s patience while crews clean up fuel and remove the vehicle from the highway,” it continued.

    The cause of the creash remains under investigation and anyone with information or video is urged to call 250-828-3000.

    There is no estimated time of reopening for the highway and the next update from DriveBC is expected at noon.

