Shell found in North Delta was not explosive, police say

A pair of homes were evacuated and a stretch of road was closed in North Delta Saturday afternoon after a potentially explosive shell was found abandoned next to a bus stop.

In an update Sunday morning, the Delta Police Department said explosive experts arrived in the evening and determined the device was only shell housing, and explosive material and primer had already been removed.

“The item posed no risk,” said acting Insp. James Sandberg.

The affected area was on 114 Street between 94 and 94A avenues, which police blocked off out of an abundance of caution while waiting for explosive experts to arrive on scene.

At the time, Sandberg told CTV News it appears the shell, left in the grass behind the bus stop, was discarded there recently.

"If you have anything that’s explosive or potentially dangerous, rather than abandoning it, we’d prefer that you give us a call to have it managed or disposed of properly,” he said.

The shell casing has been removed and the area reopened. Police said the origin of the device remains unknown.