Have you seen Jodine Millar? RCMP say concern growing after missing woman's vehicle found

After Jodine Millar's vehicle was found in an Abbotsford ditch – without her in it —Mounties say they are increasingly concerned for the missing woman's safety.

The Coquitlam RCMP first appealed for help locating Millar on Monday, saying she was last seen in that city on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. when she left a house near Rochester Avenue and Decaire Street.

Police said the fact that she is new to the province and left her dog with her family was cause for concern, and asked the public to be on the lookout for her car.

However, in an update Tuesday, authorities said the car was found in Abbotsford after being involved in a single vehicle crash where witnesses reported it had "been speeding when it veered off the road and into the water-filled ditch."

The car was found by police on Highway 1 at No. 3 Road around 8:50 p.m. Monday. Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the crash to contact them immediately.

"The fact that police have located her vehicle without her is unsettling and increases our concerns for her safety," Tuesday's update from the Coquitlam RCMP said.

Millar is 57 years old and described as white with green eyes and light brown hair, standing 5'7" with a slim build.

Investigators can be reached at 604-945-1550. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).