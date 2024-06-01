Hastings Street in Burnaby transforms into big party for Hats Off Day

VANCOUVER
    Thousands of people flocked to Hastings Street in the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood on Saturday to celebrate the annual Hats Off Day festival.

    Every year on the first Saturday of June, the two-kilometre stretch of Hastings between Boundary Road and Gamma Avenue is closed off to cars and becomes a family-friendly party zone.

    The event features a parade, a children’s race, a vintage car show, live music and food stands.

    The festival started in 1980s as a way for Burnaby Heights businesses to give a “hats off” to the community for their support, according to organizers.

    Organizers estimate over 50,000 people attend Hats Off Day every year.

    This years’ theme was “Once Upon A Time,” and fantasy characters could be spotted along the parade route.

