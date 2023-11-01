Halloween highlights from around Metro Vancouver

On a crisp, clear autumn night, Vancouver's Douglas Park neighbourhood proved to be a Halloween hotspot.

"We're expecting somewhere over 2,000 kids," said Bruce Verchere, a resident in the neighbourhood who calls Halloween one of his favourite nights of the year. "We had 2,200 last year, 1800 the year before so it could be upwards of 2500."

Verchere said he spent upwards of $400 on candy and was unsure whether or not it would be enough for the droves of trick-or-treaters.

A few doors down, Sacha Lyall says by 6:40 p.m., he had already given out more than eight hundred candies.

"This year we've got 2,300 candies and I think we're going to run out," said Lyall.

Over at BC Children's Hospital, staff dressed up and brought the Halloween spirit to their patients.

“No child wants to miss out on what’s happening in their classroom or trick or treating with their friends in their neighbourhood, so we replicate Halloween as much as we can for them," said Mary Mackillop, Director of Patient Experience.

"So they feel like they’re still involved and haven’t missed anything.”

Staff, care providers and volunteers had a spook-tacular time at today's #Halloween trick-or-treat event for patients and families in care or visiting our hospital. pic.twitter.com/paTthuyek7 — BC Children's Hospital (@BCChildrensHosp) October 31, 2023

Mackillop said with the help of donors, candy was handed out to around 700 children.

In Richmond, Thousands attended a city-run event at Minoru Park that featured art exhibits, a live music stage and a fifteen-minute fireworks show.