VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Halloween highlights from around Metro Vancouver

    On a crisp, clear autumn night, Vancouver's Douglas Park neighbourhood proved to be a Halloween hotspot.

    "We're expecting somewhere over 2,000 kids," said Bruce Verchere, a resident in the neighbourhood who calls Halloween one of his favourite nights of the year. "We had 2,200 last year, 1800 the year before so it could be upwards of 2500."

    Verchere said he spent upwards of $400 on candy and was unsure whether or not it would be enough for the droves of trick-or-treaters.

    A few doors down, Sacha Lyall says by 6:40 p.m., he had already given out more than eight hundred candies.

    "This year we've got 2,300 candies and I think we're going to run out," said Lyall.

    Over at BC Children's Hospital, staff dressed up and brought the Halloween spirit to their patients.

    “No child wants to miss out on what’s happening in their classroom or trick or treating with their friends in their neighbourhood, so we replicate Halloween as much as we can for them," said Mary Mackillop, Director of Patient Experience.

    "So they feel like they’re still involved and haven’t missed anything.”

    Mackillop said with the help of donors, candy was handed out to around 700 children.

    In Richmond, Thousands attended a city-run event at Minoru Park that featured art exhibits, a live music stage and a fifteen-minute fireworks show.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News