Growing wildfire closes regional park in Metro Vancouver

A regional park in Coquitlam remained closed Sunday as crews continued to battle a growing wildfire.

The blaze in Minnekhada Regional Park was listed at two hectares in size on the BC Wildfire Service's online dashboard Sunday morning, but by noon, it had been revised to 11 hectares.

A BCWS spokesperson told CTV News it is an "assisting agency" in the response to the wildfire, referring further questions about the response to Metro Vancouver.

In updates on social media, Metro Vancouver said the park closure began early Saturday afternoon "to assist with firefighting operations and ensure public safety."

Crews from the BC Wildfire Service, Coquitlam Fire Rescue Services and Metro Vancouver Emergency Services were all working to put out the blaze, according to the regional district.

The BCWS said it had two helicopters and one unit crew of 20 firefighters responding to the blaze as of noon Sunday.

In its own tweet Saturday, Metro Vancouver Emergency Services said the fire is "under control and not spreading."

That appears to no longer be the case, given the growth in size reported by the wildfire service.

The BCWS dashboard listed the fire as "out of control" and its suspected cause as "human."

The fire continued to burn overnight on steep terrain, and Metro Vancouver said ground and helicopter crews would resume operations "at first light" Sunday.

Metro Vancouver Emergency Services said smoke from the blaze was affecting air quality in some parts of the region. The agency suggested residents check Metro Vancouver's online air map for details on their local air quality.

