VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Michael Buble to host 2025 Juno Awards, Sum 41 to be inducted into Music Hall of Fame

    Michael Buble is taking his seat at "The Voice" this fall. Buble sings during the "One Year to Go" Invictus Games dinner in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns Michael Buble is taking his seat at "The Voice" this fall. Buble sings during the "One Year to Go" Invictus Games dinner in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
    Share

    Pop crooner Michael Buble is set to host the Juno Awards for the third time next year.

    The Vancouver native and 15-time Juno Award winner said in a release he's excited to helm the ceremony in his hometown.

    Buble, who is a coach on "The Voice," has a long-standing relationship with the annual celebration of Canadian music. He previously hosted in 2013 and 2018.

    Juno organizers also announced rock band Sum 41 will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

    The show will feature a final performance by the band, who are currently on their farewell tour.

    The 2025 Juno Awards will be broadcast on CBC March 30.

    Tickets to the event go on sale next Friday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News