VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Here's why the North Shore mountains could be in for a bounce-back season on the slopes

    Skiers and snowboarders are seen at Cypress Mountain Resort on opening day, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (CTV News) Skiers and snowboarders are seen at Cypress Mountain Resort on opening day, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (CTV News)
    Share

    The lifts were running at Cypress Friday, marking the first of the three big North Shore mountains to open for the season.

    “‘The vibe is really good,” said Matt Davies, president of Cypress Mountain Resort. “It’s good to be open in November. People are stoked to be up and riding again.”

    Approximately 20 per cent of the runs were open Friday, but Davies says he anticipates around 50 to 60 per cent of the mountain will be good to go within a week.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is calling for snowfall over the weekend.

    “We are looking at a relatively good chance to see snow in the mountains for the Lower Mainland,” said Derek Lee, meteorologist with ECCC.

    Last year, mountains struggled to find momentum due to an unusually warm season caused by the climate phenomenon El Niño.

    “Last year, we were open for 125 days, so we were really open for most of the season. For a fair number of those days, the terrain was quite limited,” said Davies.

    This year, the West Coast welcomes La Niña, the opposite of El Niño.

    “We are looking at La Niña being the dominant weather driver this winter,” said Lee. “This year is a bit of a weaker La Niña, but the overall turnout for La Niña winters is that it can bring below-normal temperatures for B.C., which means it can bring a healthier snowpack.”

    Grouse Mountain is slated to open Saturday and Mount Seymour is expected to open Dec. 13.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News