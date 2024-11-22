Grey Cup streaker fined $10K, banned from BC Place

The woman who ran across the field wearing nothing but her shoes at last weekend’s Grey Cup has been given a fine and banned from BC Place.

A spokesperson for the stadium says the penalty for entering a field of play—clothed or not—is a $10,000 fine and a ban from the venue, which has been handed out in this case.

“An attempt to enter the field of play is a breach of our code of conduct that we take very seriously,” reads an emailed statement from PavCo, the Crown corporation that runs BC Place.

Video of the stunt, which was witnessed by about 50,000 football fans, shows the woman running naked across the turf and then falling over. After she gets up, she strikes a couple of poses before walking calmly toward two police officers waiting for her at the edge of the field.

The police escort her away as some of the crowd cheers her on.

The Vancouver Police Department says they arrested the bold individual and she was taken to hospital for reasons “related to drug consumption.”

Police say they are not pursuing criminal charges for the act.