UBC students turn to 'destructive therapy' to navigate exam season

Chemistry graduate students at the University of British Columbia are using a unique form of therapy to navigate through the always stressful exam season.

Thanks to the school’s glassblower Brian Ditchburn, students are able to unleash pent-up emotions through smashing glass.

“If I see a student wandering through the halls looking like a zombie because of their comprehensive exams, or exams, I’ll invite them in to break some glass,” he said.

Ditchburn says he has done this for most of his 25-year tenure at the university.

“I didn’t know destructive therapy was an actual term,” joked Ditchburn.

PHD student Urmi Mody was a first-time visitor of Ditchburn’s shop Friday, seeking a new way to try and let loose.

“Normally we just go out hiking or just go for group dinners,” she said.

“But this is more individualistic, more strength involved, more interesting,” Mody said.

While Ditchburn does recycle about 90 per cent of the old glass, he always makes sure he’s got a good stash in case somebody needs to let it all out.

“Whether they’re behind or exams or their chemistry is not going as well as they want, it gives them a chance to release that stress by breaking something that looks expensive but is not,” said Ditchburn, who has an open door policy.

“As soon as they get stressed out they start coming here on a regular basis,” he said.

“They’re more than welcome to come.”