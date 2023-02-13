Group of teens set off smoke bomb or firecracker at B.C. mall, RCMP say
Mounties are investigating after a group of teens allegedly set off a smoke bomb or firecracker at a mall in Kelowna, B.C., over the weekend.
Kelowna RCMP said officers responded to a report of a large group of youths who had set off a firecracker or smoke bomb in the food court at Orchard Park Mall shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday.
"Witnesses reported the group of teens departed towards the bus loop, and then fled the area when police arrived," Sgt. Kevin Duggan said in a news release Sunday.
Orchard Park Mall has seen a number of incidents over the past couple of months.
Pepper spray was allegedly discharged at the food court on Boxing Day, and then again three weeks later on Jan. 12.
Duggan told CTV News that it's not clear at this time if there's a connection between the smoke bomb and pepper spray incidents.
"We will be treating these as two distinct events until we can confirm the identities of those involved," he said.
Anyone with information in the latest incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2023-7874 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
