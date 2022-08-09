Groomer not required to pay vet costs after owner claims dog was badly burned: CRT
A groomer won't be required to pay thousands of dollars in vet fees following a B.C. tribunal's decision, in spite of the owner's claim their dog was badly burned during an appointment.
A Civil Resolution Tribunal posted a decision Thursday about the dispute between the owner of a dog named Tara and a Vancouver-based grooming shop.
Tribunal member Eric Regehr said the decision was made based on the balance of probabilities, meaning one scenario was more likely than not.
The tribunal heard that while Tara was being groomed in late June 2021, a "blackness" apparently began forming under her skin. The groomer stopped the appointment and called Tara's owner, advising they take her to the vet.
The grooming company said Tara had "several chronic conditions, which made her susceptible to skin injuries." It also said the owner signed a waiver before the appointment.
Regehr wrote in his decision that Tara's owner provided a photo from the day of the grooming appointment.
"From this photo, it is possible to see slight dark discolouration on Tara's skin, although it is obscured somewhat by her short, white fur. It appears similar to a bruise," he wrote.
Another grooming appointment was scheduled for Tara about a week after the first, during which the groomer noticed her "skin was beginning to break." Even so, they went ahead with the appointment.
Tara's owner provided another photo to the tribunal, taken a couple of days after that second appointment, "which shows three significant areas along Tara's left torso where the skin was breaking and peeling into open sores."
The tribunal heard the owner took Tara back to the vet, who said the injuries "looked like a 'possible' burn from hot water, a clipper, or hot dryer." But in the vet's handwritten notes, they also assessed Tara as having "endocrine (Cushing)."
Regehr wrote he found that "suggests that they diagnosed Tara with Cushing disease."
The groomer refunded Tara's owner for the appointment, which they said was "a customer service gesture and not an admission of liability."
Tara was taken to the vet every two to four days over a two-month period. Her owner claimed $2,600 through the CRT to cover the expenses of vet bills.
"Her condition gradually improved as the skin healed and grew back," Regehr wrote.
"The last bandage change was on Sept. 4, 2021. The photo from that visit showed significant scar tissue but no visible open wound."
IS THE GROOMER RESPONSIBLE?
Regehr explained in his decision the waiver signed by Tara's owner included a statement that "grooming can expose a hidden medical problem or aggravate a current one." However, the groomer and the owner disagree over whether Tara had a pre-existing condition that contributed to the severity of her injury.
Regehr said three reports from vets don't explicitly say whether Tara had a hormone imbalance. A note from a veterinary dermatologist said Tara's "left torso had an appearance 'suggestive of thermal injury burn related healing' but later said that they were 'unable to confirm or deny that Tara’s skin changes' were from a burn."
That dermatologist "concluded that Tara likely had hypothyroidism, which is associated with poor skin health and increased risk of skin infections."
As well, the groomer hired a vet to give their opinion from Tara's clinical records. Regehr wrote that while the vet "did not make a definitive diagnosis, they said that Tara likely had an underlying endocrine disease that made her skin 'very susceptible to even minor injuries.'"
"I find based on these reports that Tara had pre-existing endocrine medical conditions," Regehr determined, adding that Cushing disease and hypothyroidism make the skin susceptible to serious infections, even from very minor injuries.
"This appears to be exactly what happened to Tara. She initially presented with a minor, even superficial, injury. Ten days later, it was so severely infected that she lost most of the skin on the left side of her body. I find that the most likely explanation for this progression is that Tara's endocrine conditions contributed to her injuries."
Regehr acknowledged that the initial injury was likely from that first grooming appointment, but said because of the waiver signed by Tara's owner, the groomer was released from having to compensate their customer and the owner's CRT claim was dismissed.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
Trump says Florida estate 'under siege, raided, and occupied' by FBI
The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crash
Anne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
Helicopters bring supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by raging forest fires
Helicopters have begun bringing essential supplies to southern Newfoundland towns cut off from the rest of the island by two out-of-control forest fires.
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're online
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
Billionaires are funding a massive treasure hunt in Greenland as ice vanishes
Some of the world's richest men are funding a massive treasure hunt, complete with helicopters and transmitters, on the west coast of Greenland.
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it is
Ashton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.
RCMP has been using spyware tools for years and in more cases than previously reported, MPs told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and senior RCMP officers are defending the national police force's years-long and previously undisclosed use of spyware—capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data—as part of dozens of major investigations.
Vancouver Island
-
Roosters likely abandoned at Greater Victoria park rescued by community members
A Saanich, B.C., woman is in search of a sanctuary for 10 roosters that she helped rescue from a South Island park.
-
Mill Bay home destroyed, man suffers burns in fire
One man suffered burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire in Mill Bay, B.C., on Saturday.
-
Warrant issued for man after break-in, sexual assault on Vancouver Island
RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a man after a break-in and sexual assault in Nanoose Bay, B.C.
Calgary
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
Calgary man charged with murdering roommate after dispute: police
Calgary police have laid charges in a brutal assault last month that resulted in a man's death, saying the victim and the accused were roommates.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warm spell continues for Calgary, southern Alberta
Heat warnings continue for southern Alberta.
Edmonton
-
Thousands of tickets still available for World Junior Championship games in Edmonton
Odd summer timing and an ongoing sexual assault scandal at Hockey Canada could be the reason thousands of tickets to the World Junior Hockey Championship are still available on the eve of the tournament, says an Edmonton professor.
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after police shooting northeast of Edmonton
One person is dead and a second is in critical condition after a police shooting northeast of Edmonton on Monday.
Toronto
-
Crews recover two bodies from construction site trench collapse in Ajax, Ont.
Rescue crews recovered the bodies of two men from an Ajax, Ont., construction site where a trench they were digging collapsed Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario’s budget to be re-tabled: This is what Doug Ford promised
The Progressive Conservatives are set to re-table their 2022 budget today, nearly three months after it was presented to Ontarians.
-
Monster home built north of Toronto infuriating neighbours
A home under construction in Richmond Hill -- which is nearly twice as tall as the others on the street -- has heightened concerns among residents.
Montreal
-
Police open homicide investigation after man's body found in Montreal recycling bin
Montreal police say the discovery of a man's body in a recycling bin in the city's east end Monday morning is now considered a homicide.
-
Montreal mayor requests independent investigation into cancellation of Pride parade
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has requested an independent investigation into the abrupt cancellation of the Montreal Pride parade Sunday after meeting with festival organizers Monday evening.
-
Man in hospital after gunfire in NDG
A man is in hospital after gunfire was heard in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey Manitoba wants improvements at Hockey Canada but is confident in current leadership, executive director says
Provincial and territorial hockey federations, including Hockey Manitoba, are calling on Hockey Canada to do more to address its handling of sexual assault allegations in London, Ont. in 2018.
-
Mother convicted of killing Phoenix Sinclair granted escorted outings from prison
A Manitoba woman who abused and killed her daughter in one of the province's most notorious crimes has been granted escorted temporary absences from prison.
-
WestJet starting direct flights from Winnipeg to warmer climates
Winnipeggers will soon be able to travel non-stop to a pair of hot tourist destinations.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
Saskatoon mother who disappeared with son faces charges in U.S., Canada
A Saskatoon woman will face charges in the U.S. and Canada after she allegedly transported her son illegally across the border.
-
Saskatoon rally shows support for missing mom found in U.S. with son
On Sunday evening, people gathered at Kiwanis Memorial Park to show their support for Dawn Walker and her seven-year-old son.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
WestJet resuming direct flights from Regina to three international destinations
Three direct international flights are returning to Regina’s airport this winter.
-
Regina woman charged with abduction, kidnapping following Amber Alert incident
A Regina woman is facing three charges including abduction and kidnapping after an Amber Alert was issued for a two-year-old child on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Helicopters bring supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by raging forest fires
Helicopters have begun bringing essential supplies to southern Newfoundland towns cut off from the rest of the island by two out-of-control forest fires.
-
Family doctor wanted: N.B. woman turns to Twitter to find doctor as wait list hits 74,000
After losing her family doctor earlier this year, Haley Flaro took to social media with her pitch to try to find a replacement.
-
'We're not asking for the world': Some turn to tents in Lower Sackville amid housing crisis
A number of people are living in tents in a small park just off Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., as they struggle to cope with inflation and find affordable housing.
London
-
Dump truck hits bridge overpass on Highway 402
Middlesex OPP are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Highway 402 near Strathroy.
-
Missing toddler located by concerned citizen near Aylmer, Ont.
A concerned citizen helped locate a missing three-year-old child in Elgin County over the weekend.
-
Suspect sought after Elgin County home invasion Monday
OPP in Elgin County are searching for a suspect following a home invasion robbery Monday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's Kathleen Street reopened after two-vehicle crash
Sudbury police said Kathleen Street has been reopened in both directions between Notre Dame Avenue and Melvin Street following a crash Tuesday morning.
-
The extraordinary political storm unleashed by the FBI search of Trump's Florida resort
The FBI search of Donald Trump's Florida resort is an extraordinary, historic development given that it targeted a former President of the United States and set off a political uproar he could use to stoke his likely 2024 White House bid.
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region organization aiding Hockey Canada with sexual assault training workshop
Hockey Canada has turned to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) for help in training its athletes and staff to end sexual violence.
-
Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in one
A local golfer pulled off the shot of a lifetime when he hit the perfect shot to win a new truck.
-
Metrolinx cancels some GO trains due to ‘staffing illnesses’, Kitchener line impacted
Commuters should expect cancellations of some GO train services as Metrolinx warns of staffing shortages relating to COVID-19.