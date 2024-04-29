Goalie question looms for Vancouver Canucks ahead of pivotal Game 5
After achieving a rare playoff feat, the Vancouver Canucks are facing a big question - what comes next?
Three different goalies have backstopped the Canucks to victories this post-season, giving Vancouver a 3-1 edge in their first-round series against the Nashville Predators.
Now the team must decide who'll be in net for a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday.
For Canucks forward J.T. Miller, the answer doesn't matter.
“It doesn't affect the way we're playing. If anything, you want to play harder for the guy in that situation,” he said after rookie netminder Arturs Silovs helped Vancouver to a 4-3 overtime win in Game 4 on Sunday.
“But it doesn't matter who's in net. We should be playing on our toes and playing Canucks hockey no matter who's back there. I'm just happy that whoever's back there is stepping up big for us.”
All-star Thatcher Demko - who was announced Monday as a finalist for the Vezina Award, handed out annually to the NHL's top goalie - got the start when Vancouver kicked off its post-season campaign on April 21.
After missing 14 games with a knee injury, the 28-year-old American returned for the final two contests of the regular season, then turned away 20 shots in Vancouver's Game 1 win.
Demko was sidelined by a lower-body injury ahead of Game 2 and Casey DeSmith stepped in.
With the 32-year-old backup in place, Vancouver dropped a 4-1 decision, then downed Nashville 2-1 in Game 3 for the first playoff victory of DeSmith's six-season-long career.
“It couldn't come at a better time,” he said after the game. “I was really disappointed with how I played the other night. I thought the team played great the other night and didn't get the result they deserved. And tonight I thought we really brought it. We earned that one. So it means a lot.”
News emerged hours before the puck dropped in Game 4 Sunday that DeSmith was dealing with an undisclosed injury and Silovs would be making his first NHL playoff appearance.
“(DeSmith's) a competitor, he wanted to go. But we wanted to play the safe route,” said Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet.
Silovs spent much of the season with Vancouver's American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks, making just four regular-season appearances for the NHL club.
Still, there was no panic when staff decided DeSmith couldn't play, Tocchet said.
“He doesn't look nervous to me, even before the game,” the coach said. “I don't think the moment's too big for him. I like his demeanour.”
The 23-year-old Latvian rose to the occasion, stopping 27 shots as the Canucks rallied late in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and force the extra frame before Elias Lindholm sealed the victory with a goal 62 seconds into overtime.
Silovs has played under pressure before, leading Latvia to bronze - its first medal - at the World Championships last May. He was named MVP of the tournament and said the experience helped him stay calm when he got the nod Sunday.
“I played in Latvia, my hometown (in the World Championships),” he said. “It was like the same atmosphere, I would say. Either they boo you or they're for you. It's always great to play.”
Just one other playoff team has used three different goalies to earn the first three wins of a playoff campaign - the 2004 Canucks. That iteration of the club saw Dan Cloutier, Johan Hedberg and Alex Auld all suit up in the conference quarterfinal.
Whether Silovs will be in net Tuesday again is unclear. Tocchet said after Sunday's game that he expects DeSmith to be an option for Game 5, but that the Canucks would wait for more information.
“Obviously, if (DeSmith) feels good enough to go and he's safe to get in there, obviously you go with Casey. But saying that, we've got Arty. We're confident with him,” the coach said.
“I don't think it's a lose-lose proposition. I think we win either way. I think the prudent thing is to get Casey healthy before we make any decision.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 3 law officers killed, 5 others wounded trying to serve warrant in North Carolina, authorities say
Three law enforcement officers serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and five other officers were wounded Monday in a shootout at a Charlotte, North Carolina, home, police said.
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
CRA to audit Sask. for not paying carbon levies on home heating
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is going to audit Saskatchewan for not paying carbon levies on home heating, Premier Scott Moe said Monday.
Winner of US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant from Laos who has cancer
One of the winners of a historic US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot last month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.
B.C. premier says Vancouver speech praising Hamas attack was 'most hateful' he can imagine
B.C. Premier David Eby has joined other politicians denouncing remarks at a demonstration in Vancouver where protesters chanted “long live Oct. 7,” praising that day's attacks by Hamas on Israel.
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Less alcohol, or none at all, is one path to better health
Moderate drinking was once thought to have benefits for the heart, but better research methods have thrown cold water on that.
Singh still not ready to say if NDP will back budget, holding out for 'clarity' on disability benefit
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's still not ready to say whether his caucus will support the federal budget, citing a need for further 'clarity' over whether the Liberals intend to address concerns surrounding the Canada Disability Benefit program.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Green Party deputy leader released pending appeal of jail sentence for Fairy Creek protests
British Columbia's highest court has ordered the Green Party of Canada's deputy leader to be released from custody pending her appeal of a 60-day jail sentence for her role in old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island.
-
Health authority confirms cockroaches at B.C. hospital, insists they 'do not bite'
The Vancouver Island Health Authority is downplaying what staff describe as a cockroach infestation in a medical unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital.
-
London Drugs stores remain closed Monday after 'cybersecurity incident'
Dozens of London Drugs stores across Western Canada remained closed Monday following what the company described as a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend.
Kelowna
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
'There have been deaths on that property': City plans to demolish former Dwayne's Home building
The city could be on the hook for the bill to demolish a problem building in the heart of Edmonton.
-
Drinks outside on Rice Howard Way? Council to review proposal next month
Edmonton could have a downtown outdoor entertainment district as soon as June 1.
-
Alberta Municipalities say proposed provincial bill will create chill effect
The organization representing Alberta's cities, towns and villages says a bill granting the province sweeping new powers over local government is creating an atmosphere of fear.
Calgary
-
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
-
Alberta government announces 'master plan' for railway development
The Alberta government has laid out the path ahead for an ambitious passenger railway system it says 'has incredible potential' for the province.
-
Here's how Canada's capital gains tax increase will affect Albertans with vacation properties
A new capital gains tax increase, aimed at Canada’s highest earners, is causing frustration for some Albertans with secondary homes or cottages, according to a real estate broker.
Lethbridge
-
Guinness World Record attempt made in Drumheller, Alta.
Thousands of people dressed as dinosaurs descended on Drumheller, Alta., on Saturday.
-
'It was a journey': Historical society brings Fokker jetliner home to Lethbridge
Decades after a relic aircraft flew for a Lethbridge airline, it now has returned home for good.
-
RCMP in Coaldale, Alta., area conduct check stops, pull over more than 200 vehicles
Three locations, more than 200 vehicles pulled over – Mounties out of a southern Alberta detachment conducted a check stop operation on Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial of man accused of killing four women starts with bid to toss jury
The trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women began this morning with a preliminary matter before the jury is called in next week.
-
Winnipeg working on new way to fill potholes, with hopes of fewer repairs needed
There may be hope for Winnipeggers as they try to dodge numerous potholes on their daily commute. The city is testing out a new product known as Road Soup, which would be used to help fill the craters during the early spring.
-
'A catalyst for even more development': Construction underway at former Kapyong Barracks
Construction crews have moved in to start the first phase of development at the former Kapyong Barracks site.
Regina
-
CRA to audit Sask. for not paying carbon levies on home heating
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is going to audit Saskatchewan for not paying carbon levies on home heating, Premier Scott Moe said Monday.
-
Kindersley, Sask. man facing drunk driving charges after fatal crash with cyclist
A 20-year-old Kindersley man faces multiple charges for impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the death of a 21-year-old man in the town west of Saskatoon early Saturday morning.
-
'We're always open': Riders' GM says trading first round pick not off the table
The Canadian Football League (CFL) Draft is just hours away and on Monday Saskatchewan Roughriders vice president of football operations and general manager, Jeremy O'Day gave his thoughts ahead of the big event.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man stabbed in incident of intimate partner violence, police say
A 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing assault charges following a report of intimate partner violence on Saturday.
-
Kindersley, Sask. man facing drunk driving charges after fatal crash with cyclist
A 20-year-old Kindersley man faces multiple charges for impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the death of a 21-year-old man in the town west of Saskatoon early Saturday morning.
-
CRA to audit Sask. for not paying carbon levies on home heating
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is going to audit Saskatchewan for not paying carbon levies on home heating, Premier Scott Moe said Monday.
Toronto
-
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
-
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
'Unfair and punitive': Eviction hearing goes ahead despite Toronto tenant's hospital visit
A Toronto senior says he missed a court date related to his impending eviction because he was recovering from a heart attack in hospital.
Montreal
-
McGill University says pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'refuse' to collaborate, encampment violates policies
McGill University says the growing encampment on its lower field in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza violates its policies.
-
Quebec police officer anonymously donates kidney, changes schoolteacher's life
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
-
Recycle your wine bottles and watch them transform into bridges, sidewalks
In a time of push for bigger and better infrastructure, Quebec researchers are working toward an environmentally friendly way to build bridges and construct sidewalks.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board 'committed to hybrid work' after reports of mandated change coming in fall
The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat says it is committed to hybrid work but is not commenting on a report that it is set to mandate federal workers into offices three days per week by the fall.
-
One woman's story about the damage fraudulent links can do
An Ottawa woman says she believes clicking on a fraudulent link led to her entire bank account being compromised, leaving her out thousands of dollars.
-
Encampments 'will not be tolerated' for pro-Palestinian demonstration: uOttawa
The University of Ottawa (uOttawa) says it supports the freedom of expression, but encampments and occupations "will not be tolerated" as a pro-Palestinian demonstration takes place on campus.
Atlantic
-
Third youth charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old: Halifax police
Police have charged a third youth in connection with the death of a teenager in Halifax last week.
-
Bedford man charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 248 km/h: N.S. RCMP
A Bedford, N.S., man has been charged with stunting after the RCMP says he was caught driving more than 138 km/h over the posted speed limit.
-
Police investigating alleged threats at 2 Halifax high schools
A high school in Halifax is dismissing students early Monday due to an alleged threat.
London
-
Stunt driving charge laid after police clock driver travelling nearly 200km/h
An individual from Cambridge was charged while speeding on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula.
-
Multiple ceremonies held in London, Ont. area to mark ground-breaking of new schools, childcare centres
Multiple ceremonies were held Monday to mark the beginning of construction of several new schools and childcare centres across the London region.
-
TVDSB hopes to avoid 'power struggle between teachers and students over technology'
The Thames Valley District School Board is still trying to get a handle on the upcoming classroom restrictions being implemented by the province of Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Man sentenced in 'shocking, unprovoked attack on a stranger' at Cambridge grocery store
A man who stabbed an employee at a Cambridge grocery store in 2022 has been sentenced to three years behind bars.
-
Waterloo exploring potential MZO for new affordable housing project
The City of Waterloo is moving forward with a plan to try and rezone 25 acres of city-owned land near RIM Park to allow for affordable and attainable housing.
-
Ont. government bans cellphones in the classroom
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province's latest attempts to limit cellphone use in classrooms are designed to help students focus on learning.
Northern Ontario
-
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to out the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
-
Former child protection worker in northern Ont. charged with sexual assault
Police in Greater Sudbury have charged a 57-year-old Sudbury suspect with sexual assault in a case that dates back 25 years.
-
Human skeletal remains found in Chelmsford area of Greater Sudbury, police say
A gruesome discovery was made in a remote wooded area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday night, Sudbury police say.
N.L.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
-
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.