2 men found dead in Surrey home in 'isolated incident' with no outstanding suspects, IHIT says
Homicide investigators have been called in after two men were found dead inside a home in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood Wednesday night.
Mounties were called to check on the occupants of the home on 151 Street near 61 Avenue around 9:20 p.m., according to a news release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is leading the investigation.
When they arrived, Surrey RCMP officers found the residence "insecure," and located the two deceased men inside, IHIT said.
"The two men were known to each other and police are not looking for any other suspects at this time," IHIT's release reads.
"There is no risk to the public and this is an isolated incident."
Investigators did not elaborate on how they believe the men died.
They asked anyone with information about the incident to call the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Latest updates on the major wildfires burning in Canada
The 2024 wildfire season has begun, and it's shaping up to follow last year's unprecedented destruction in kind, with thousands of square kilometres already consumed.
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Toronto man killed his mother and decapitated her — but it wasn't murder, lawyers argue
A ‘lifetime of abuse’ led Dallas Ly to snap and repeatedly stab his mother inside their Leslieville apartment in 2022 but he never intended to kill her, his defence lawyers argued during at his murder trial in Toronto on Thursday.
He had dreams of running for Canada in the Olympics, then he learned his family would be deported
A burgeoning track star says his dream of going to the Olympics is being derailed by a deportation order after Immigration officials rejected his family’s claim for asylum
Father charged with second-degree murder in daughter's stabbing death southwest of Montreal
A father has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 34-year-old daughter in southern Quebec.
Teen died from eating a spicy chip as part of social media challenge, autopsy report concludes
A medical examiner says a Massachusetts teen who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge died from ingesting a substance 'with a high capsaicin concentration.'
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
Ontario calls on Toronto to drop 'disastrous' drug decriminalization request
The province’s health minister and solicitor general are urging Toronto to rescind its request to decriminalize simple possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use, calling the proposal 'misguided' and 'disastrous.'
Trudeau calls New Brunswick's Conservative government a 'disgrace' on women's rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has "issues" with the Progressive Conservative government of New Brunswick.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Eby warns about United-Conservative merger, says B.C. voters face 'starkest choice'
Premier David Eby delivered an election-style speech to his New Democrat caucus, warning of the potential merger between the opposition BC United and B.C. Conservative parties, saying the fall election is shaping up to be the "starkest choice in a generation."
-
B.C. nurse suspended for 'significant' privacy breaches
A nurse in Metro Vancouver has been suspended for two weeks and ordered to take remedial education after she accessed the personal health records of several people for no work-related purpose.
-
'Lifetime of worse health': B.C. doctor warns about long-term impacts of wildfire smoke
Southern British Columbians may see smoky skies from wildfires burning in the northeastern part of the province over the weekend and one local doctor is warning of the potential long-term health risks associated with that poor air quality.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Edmonton
-
Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, Alberta Mounties to reveal Friday
A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.
-
Oilers to start Pickard in Game 5 vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers are sticking with goaltender Calvin Pickard in Game 5.
-
Wildfire near Fort McMurray only one burning out of control in Alberta: province
The MWF-017 wildfire burning southwest of Fort McMurray is the only wildfire classified as out of control in Alberta, provincials announced in an update on Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Canadian family warns of the dangers of wildfire smoke after losing son
The family of a nine-year-old boy who died last summer is urging Canadians to be more mindful of the harmful effects of wildfire smoke.
-
UCP removes COVID-19 vaccine child-death references, takes over tickets sales to controversial event
A website that was selling tickets to a controversial Alberta UCP town hall has dropped the event.
-
Human remains discovered in southern Alberta, police investigating
Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in a rural area in southern Alberta earlier this month.
Lethbridge
-
'Wanting everybody to feel comfortable and welcome': Alberta couple killed in highway crash remembered
Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Alberta couple who were killed Sunday in a highway crash northwest of Lethbridge, Alta.
-
Small town Alberta school to switch to 4-day week
A school west of Lethbridge has shortened its weekly schedule for the new year, a move the board says offers more flexibility for its students and their families.
-
City of Lethbridge working to keep post-secondary graduates local
Each year, 15,000 students study at either the University of Lethbridge or Lethbridge College. Now, the City of Lethbridge is working to figure out how it can get more of those students to stay after graduation.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-wife of admitted serial killer testifies about violent and sexually abusive relationship
Jeremy Skibicki’s ex-wife was called as a Crown witness in the 37-year-old accused’s quadruple homicide trial in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench on Thursday.
-
Winnipeg man charged with luring and sexually assaulting two teens
A Winnipeg man has been charged with luring and sexually assaulting two female teens in separate instances.
-
‘A devastating impact’: Millions in funding to equip Manitoba for wildfire seasons to come
Tens of millions of dollars will flow to Manitoba through a federal partnership to better equip the province for wildfire seasons to come, as an out-of-control blaze rages in the north.
Regina
-
'Enough is enough': Saskatchewan Speaker cuts up party membership card
Saskatchewan's legislative Speaker has cut up his party membership card, saying 'enough is enough' ahead of the last day of the spring sitting.
-
Sask. RCMP warning of scammers claiming to be police officers
Saskatchewan Mounties want the public to be aware of fraudulent phone calls circulating where people claim to be from the RCMP.
-
Nadine Wilson steps down as leader of Sask. United Party
The Sask. United Party’s (SUP) sole member in the legislature, Nadine Wilson, has announced she will step down from her role as the party's leader.
Saskatoon
-
Is it safe to use your phone to collect points in the drive-thru?
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
-
Police investigating after woman stabbed in Saskatoon park during morning walk
Saskatoon police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning in a park along 18th Street West.
-
'Enough is enough': Saskatchewan Speaker cuts up party membership card
Saskatchewan's legislative Speaker has cut up his party membership card, saying 'enough is enough' ahead of the last day of the spring sitting.
Toronto
-
Toronto man killed his mother and decapitated her — but it wasn't murder, lawyers argue
A ‘lifetime of abuse’ led Dallas Ly to snap and repeatedly stab his mother inside their Leslieville apartment in 2022 but he never intended to kill her, his defence lawyers argued during at his murder trial in Toronto on Thursday.
-
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' soliciting investments as recently as February: police
Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ Aiden Pleterski was soliciting new investors as recently as February – a year-and-a-half after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million - police alleged on Thursday.
-
Two suspects sought after jewelry store robbery at Fairview Mall
Toronto police are looking for at least two suspects following an armed robbery at a jewelry store in a mall in North York.
Montreal
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
-
WATCH: Two baby falcons emerge from shells at the Universite de Montreal
Two falcons hatched from the University of Montreal's nest on Thursday, while a nest in Kahnawake, Que. welcomed four eggs that were in a precarious location due to construction near Trois-Rivieres.
-
Quebec Energy Minister thinks gasoline taxes should be raised
Quebec Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy Pierre Fitzgibbon believes that gasoline taxes should be raised.
Ottawa
-
Teen's death at McNabb Park in April deemed accidental
The Ottawa Police Service has closed its case into a suspicious death in a Centretown park last month, deeming it accidental.
-
OC Transpo will still not commit to opening date for Trillium Line
OC Transpo officials suggest it will be the summer before passengers begin riding the Trillium Line, with several hurdles still to clear before service begins on Ottawa's new north-south line.
-
Man jumps from second floor to escape fire in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Atlantic
-
'We're rich!': New Glasgow, N.S., couple wins big in Lotto 6/49 draw
A Nova Scotia couple is $5 million richer after winning the latest Atlantic Lottery 6/49 draw.
-
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
-
Trudeau calls New Brunswick's Conservative government a 'disgrace' on women's rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has "issues" with the Progressive Conservative government of New Brunswick.
London
-
Man pulled from King Street fire dies from injuries
A man who was pulled from a burning building in Old East Village on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, London police announced on Thursday.
-
Unique circumstances lead OPP to reveal name of 'homicide/suicide' victim
It’s been three months since 38-year-old Tanya Wiebe was found dead inside a home on Roberts Line in Central Elgin.
-
Delhi, Ont. company fined $117,500 following fatal workplace injury
A Delhi construction company has been fined $117,500 after a worker was killed on the job two years ago in Aylmer.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont. escape room broken into – again
Most people want to break out of an escape room. A Waterloo, Ont. business, however, has been broken into – not once – but twice.
-
Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
-
Cambridge FunGuyz location raided again, 19-year-old charged
Waterloo regional police have laid another drug-related charge after raiding a psilocybin seller in Cambridge again.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police searching for second stabbing suspect
One person is in custody while a second suspect is on the loose following a stabbing that sent two people to hospital in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
-
Ontario sends 10 northern fire ranger crews to fight wildfires in Manitoba
With no active wildland fires burning in northern Ontario, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry sent 10 crews to Manitoba to help battle the blazes there.
N.L.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.