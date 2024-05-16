B.C. brewery's tattoo-for-beer promotion falls flat, no lager happening
The government has shut down a B.C. brewery's promotion that would have seen 12 people receive a year's supply of free beer for tattooing the company's logo on their body.
Steel & Oak announced the offer earlier this week, promising the first dozen people to register and follow through with the tattoo would receive $1,200 worth of beer.
Sign-up was scheduled to begin Friday at noon – until the province's Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch caught wind of the New Westminster business's plans.
"It turns out that giving beer away for a tattoo is something that we're not technically allowed to do," Steel & Oak wrote in an update on its website Thursday.
The promotion was planned in celebration of the brewery's 10th anniversary, and Steel & Oak said it is working on an alternative arrangement to encourage loyal customers to get the tattoos.
"Unfortunately, we are not legally able to move forward with the contest as is, and are going to re-think how we can encourage you to make a forever decision on your body without using the power of beer," the update said.
The original plans would have seen the 12 registered patrons show up at Steel & Oak on May 26 to be tattooed by Vancouver-based artist Holly Nickerson, choosing one of several different designs incorporating the logo.
Participants would have had to pay for the tattoo themselves, at an estimated cost of $100 to $150, including a non-refundable $50 deposit.
Steel & Oak said those individuals would then have been entitled to 156 glasses of beer – an average of three per week – to be enjoyed themselves or given to friends, whenever they wanted.
