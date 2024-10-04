Get your steps in: Grouse Grind closing for a month, starting Monday

Hikers hoping to take on the Grouse Grind should lace up their boots soon.

The popular trail will be closed for a month of maintenance and upgrades starting Monday, including the replacement of some steps and retaining walls.

Metro Vancouver, which manages Grouse Mountain Regional Park, said the trail requires maintenance every fall due to wear and tear from the roughly 250,000 visitors who confront the challenging trail annually.

While the hike is only 2.5 kilometres long, it includes a punishing 2,830 stairs.

In a news release, the regional district said a full closure is necessary during maintenance because "the terrain where the work is taking place is steep and hazardous and detours are not possible."

"Visitors are urged to stay off the trail while it’s closed — ignoring the closure may result in serious injury and delay reopening," Metro Vancouver said, in the release.

the trail is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 4, weather permitting.

The BCMC Route and the Baden-Powell Trail will remain open in the meantime, though Metro Vancouver warned the BCMC path is "more rugged" than the Grouse Grind, and that proper hiking shoes with ankle support are "strongly recommended."

The Grind already underwent a $3.5-million upgrade earlier this year, which included new seating, stretching bars and a new footbridge at the one-quarter mark.

Back in January, actor Jack Black boasted about conquering the Grouse Grind while on the red carpet at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.