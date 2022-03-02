Gas prices in Metro Vancouver reach another record high
Gas prices have hit another record high in Metro Vancouver, largely due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Several stations across the region reached 186.9 cents per litre Wednesday morning, the highest price ever recorded locally.
The previous record was set just days prior at 183.9 cents per litre.
Even so, analysts say drivers may still want to fill up, as prices are about to climb even higher.
“Oil and gas are going to continue to be in very high demand and very short supply, which means the only thing it can give right now is our prices, and they will continue to rise,” said Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
McTeague says Metro Vancouver will see a seven-cent jump Thursday, which would bring prices to 193.9 cents per litre.
“I am absolutely convinced now that we will see $2 a litre here in Vancouver, more than likely in the next week or so,” McTeague told CTV News.
A number of factors are causing the pain at the pumps.
McTeague says it’s a reflection of oil prices going up.
We’re also shifting from the winter to summer-blend of fuel, which is more expensive to make.
Sanctions placed on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine have driven prices up. Analysts say drivers should get used to paying more; the provincial carbon tax is also set to rise on April 1.
This all will cause a ripple effect, with higher transportation costs, leading to bigger grocery bills. McTeague predicts food prices will increase by about 25 per cent.
“Might I remind people this morning, we get our first interest rate increase. So all this bad news is coming in a big batch, very quickly, very suddenly, and very few families can afford this,” said McTeague.
He’d like to see the federal government step in to help.
“They should consider rebating at least for those on less income, GST rebates would be probably a good way of doing it,” said Mcteague.
He’d also like to see a moratorium on other taxes.
“This is really about affordability and stunting the growth of the Canadian economy,” said McTeague.
However, he says there are a few ways to save like using a gas tracking app to get the best price.
Try to fill up in the late afternoon or evening when prices are typically lower.
Maintain your vehicle and keep your tire pressure up to ensure you get optimal mileage.
Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.
