    • Fort Nelson First Nation orders remote B.C. site evacuated by boat due to wildfire

    Satellite imagery included with the evacuation order shows the reserve features a clearing on the bend of the Fontas River with a few buildings and other structures. (Fort Nelson First Nation) Satellite imagery included with the evacuation order shows the reserve features a clearing on the bend of the Fontas River with a few buildings and other structures. (Fort Nelson First Nation)
    The Fort Nelson First Nation in northeast British Columbia has issued a wildfire evacuation order for a remote riverside reserve, telling residents and visitors they must immediately leave by boat.

    The First Nation says the order covers the Kahntah Reserve, which is a few kilometres south of an out-of-control fire that was discovered on Monday.

    The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze, measuring five hectares in size, is believed to have been caused by lightning.

    The Fort Nelson First Nation says in its evacuation order that there is a risk to life and safety in the area.

    The Kahntah Reserve is about 116 kilometres southeast of Fort Nelson.

    Satellite imagery shows the reserve features a clearing on the bend of the Fontas River with a few buildings and other structures.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.

