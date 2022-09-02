Former Whitecaps women's coach to apologize in court for sex offences, lawyer says

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Should Canada forgive student loans?

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his administration would be forgiving up to US$20,000 in student loans for low- and middle-income borrowers. The move has sparked debate over whether Canada should do the same, but experts are divided over whether cancelling student debt is the best way to help young Canadians.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener