Former Kelowna, B.C., mayor charged with sexual assault

The former mayor of Kelowna, B.C., has been charged with sexual assault, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Colin Basran, who served two terms in the city's top before being ousted in the last election, is facing a single count of sexual assault for an offence alleged to have been committed in May of 2022 – when he was still in office.

According to a statement from the B.C. Prosecution Service, a special prosecutor was appointed to oversee the case on Oct. 13, which was two days before voters went to the polls in the civic election.

"The appointment of a special prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice considering the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as an elected municipal official," spokesperson Dan McLaughlin wrote in a media release.

"Announcement of the appointment of the special prosecutor was initially postponed pending completion of the investigation and approval of charges. Following consultation with the special prosecutor and considering the specific circumstances of the case, the BCPS concluded that issuing a media statement was appropriate at this time," McLaughlin continued

The Kelowna RCMP conducted the investigation and its findings were reviewed by the Nelson Police Department before being forwarded to the special prosecutor, Brock Martland, KC.

Martland approved the charge and will conduct the prosecution.

Basran is next scheduled to be in court on Jan, 24, 2023.