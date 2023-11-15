VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Former Hells Angels' clubhouse in Nanaimo, B.C. set to be demolished

    A sign outside the Hells Angels clubhouse on Victoria Road in Nanaimo on April 14, 2023. (CTV News) A sign outside the Hells Angels clubhouse on Victoria Road in Nanaimo on April 14, 2023. (CTV News)

    The Hells Angels' former clubhouse in Nanaimo, B.C., will be demolished Wednesday, according to the public safety minister.

    Mike Farnworth, in a statement, noted that the move comes after a lengthy civil forfeiture case that was recently settled by the Supreme Court of Canada.

    “Government will continue to protect British Columbians and take action against organized crime by seizing illegally obtained assets – brick by brick, we will demolish organized crime and those that profit from it," he wrote.

    The high court's decision ended a legal fight over the Nanaimo clubhouse that began in 2007. In 2012, two other clubhouses – one in Vancouver and another in Kelowna – were added.

    The B.C. Court of Appeal found there was an “inescapable” inference that the clubhouses would continue to be used for criminal activity because chapter members had “committed serious crimes” in the past and relied on their clubhouses as a “safe space” to plan or commit criminal acts.

    Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear an appeal of that decision.

    "Some will question the considerable efforts expended to reach today’s outcome," Farnworth's statement continued.

    "I would suggest they look beyond factors such as how long this was before the courts and consider the fundamental interests of ensuring justice is served, and the fact that the dangers criminal activities pose to everyone in British Columbia are now significantly diminished.”

    The three properties ate valued at roughly $3 million, combined. The province has said they will be sold.

    With files from The Canadian Press

