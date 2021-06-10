VANCOUVER -- A former corporal from the Dawson Creek RCMP is facing several criminal charges, including two counts of assault.

The charges against Christopher Gallant were laid back in March 2020, when he was still working for the Dawson Creek detachment, but were never announced by police.

Court records reveal Gallant is also facing counts of attempting to choke to overcome resistance, unlawful confinement or imprisonment, and attempting to pervert, defeat or obstruct justice.

Authorities have released few details about the allegations against Gallant, but Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the B.C. RCMP told CJDC News they involve "incidents which occurred while off duty, and are unrelated to his role as a police officer."

The corporal retired from the force in April 2021, Shoihet said.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said Gallant is expected to plead not guilty. He's scheduled to appear in court next on June 15.

