Former B.C. clerk of the legislature Craig James to be sentenced
One of the biggest spending scandals in the history of B.C. politics is expected to reach its final chapter Monday.
Craig James, a former clerk of the B.C. Legislature, is being sentenced after being found guilty of fraud and breach of trust.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has already ruled that James spent taxpayer dollars on personal expenses during his time as a high ranking public official.
He was found guilty of breach of trust and fraud in May.
The judge said he breached the standard of conduct expected of him when he claimed expenses for dress shirts, a tie and a suit worth $1,800, which he claimed as chamber attire. Numerous other items such as gift shop purchases and alcohol were also expensed, but the judge found it's possible they were gifts or legitimate work costs.
James was cleared on three other counts including one related to a $258,000 retirement benefit.
He was removed from office and suspended with pay in 2018, then resigned the following year while an investigation into his conduct was still underway.
This is a developing news story and will be updated. Check back for more info.
