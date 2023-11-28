VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Fog advisory reissued for Metro Vancouver

    Fog is seen blanketing Metro Vancouver on Nov. 27, 2023. Fog is seen blanketing Metro Vancouver on Nov. 27, 2023.

    A fog advisory was reissued for Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning, with Environment Canada warning of "near-zero visibility" throughout the region.

    A blanket of fog has hung over the Lower Mainland since Sunday and while visibility is expected to improve Tuesday afternoon, the fog may return in the evening.

    The weather agency notes that conditions could be hazardous for commuters.

    "Areas in fog that fall below freezing will have a risk of developing slippery surfaces," the advisory says.

    "If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

    People are being encouraged to monitor conditions by checking online.

