Flyers promoting ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment prompt warning in B.C. city
Flyers promoting the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 are circulating in Kelowna B.C., prompting a warning from the local health authority about the dangers of the unauthorized use of the drug.
On Friday, Interior Health shared an image of the flyer on social media. Its background features illustrations of the virus that causes COVID-19 and the text invites people to contact the seller.
"Email me with the promo code below and receive a confidential reply with wholesale process. Local pick up, drop off or national shipping available," it says. The health authority has blacked out the contact details.
The accompanying warning from Interior Health says using either veterinary or human versions of the anti-parasitic drug is not authorized for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.
"Using this product may cause serious health problems," the tweet says.
Commonly described as a "horse de-wormer," ivermectin has also been approved for treatment of parasitic worm infections in humans in Canada. In August of last year, federal health officials issued an advisory after seeing an increase in the off-label use of the drug.
"Health Canada is advising Canadians not to use either the veterinary or human drug versions of ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19. There is no evidence that ivermectin in either formulation is safe or effective when used for those purposes," the warning said.
"The veterinary version of ivermectin, especially at high doses, can be dangerous for humans and may cause serious health problems such as vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, seizures, coma and even death."
In October, the warning was updated and re-issued after an uptick in calls to poison control centres across the country. That warning specifically addressed advertising the drug as a treatment for COVID-19.
"It is illegal in Canada to sell or advertise a drug in a false, misleading or deceptive manner," it said, adding that the drug was being actively advertised at that time.
"Health Canada continues to monitor the situation. In the event of additional cases of illegal marketing activities involving ivermectin products as a treatment for COVID-19 are identified, the department will take action to mitigate the risk to Canadians."
The distribution of the flyers comes at a time when concerns about an impending COVID-19 surge are mounting in B.C.
Last Wednesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix spoke about fall respiratory viruses, particularly COVID-19 and influenza, and their serious concerns the province could be hit with a flood of hospitalizations from both at the same time.
The next day, the province reported its largest one-week increase in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 since July.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin.
'Every Child Matters' sign on Vancouver Island bridge defaced, repainted
Hateful vandalism of the Historically Orange Bridge over the Somass River in Port Alberni lasted just hours before Tseshaht First Nation members and supporters removed it Saturday morning.
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
In wake of Fiona, Canadian Red Cross registers 40,000 people for emergency funding
After supporting shelter operations in Atlantic Canada for the first week following Fiona, the Canadian Red Cross is shifting its efforts to a new task: helping the provinces distribute emergency funds.
Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste
Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.
Orlene strengthens to hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast
Orlene grew to hurricane strength Saturday and is heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast.
Canada has now ended its COVID-19 travel restrictions, mask mandates
As of this morning, travellers to Canada do not need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 -- and wearing a mask on planes and trains is now optional, though it is still recommended.
Hurricane Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
With a death toll nearing three dozen, rescuers searched on Saturday for survivors among the Florida homes ruined by Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage from the powerful storm's strike there as stunned residents began the painstaking task of surveying their losses.
How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance
Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.
Vancouver Island
-
'Every Child Matters' sign on Vancouver Island bridge defaced, repainted
Hateful vandalism of the Historically Orange Bridge over the Somass River in Port Alberni lasted just hours before Tseshaht First Nation members and supporters removed it Saturday morning.
-
BC Wildfire Service warns season not yet over amid drought
Seemingly endless summer conditions in British Columbia have prompted a warning that this year's “very unique fire season” in the province is not yet over.
-
Reduced hours continue at 2 Island health-care centres
Limited staff availability has led to the further reduction of services at one Vancouver Island health-care facility and the extension of overnight closures at another.
Calgary
-
Prices climb at the pumps as provincial fuel tax partially returns
Alberta’s fuel tax has been partially reinstated to gas stations across the province, as oil dipped below $90 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate.
-
Five years later: Waterton Lakes National Park plan considers fire recovery
Like the land itself, a new management plan for Waterton Lakes National Park is marked by a powerful wildfire that tore through the southern Alberta park five years ago.
-
Edmonton
-
-
Edmonton soccer community mourns man killed in 5-vehicle crash
A prominent member of Edmonton's soccer community was one of two victims in Wednesday's fatal crash in Mill Woods.
-
Kulak's winner leads Oilers past Flames in 2-1 victory
Fans in Edmonton were celebrating seeing Connor McDavid make it to the final whistle as much as getting a victory on Friday.
Toronto
-
Thousands of people protest in freedom rally for Iran near Toronto today
It's estimated that thousands of protestors marched in a freedom rally in Richmond Hill, Ont. Saturday afternoon in response to the death of an Iranian woman who was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
-
Lawyer for Toronto councillor Michael Thompson in sexual assault case steps away
The lawyer who was acting on behalf of long city councillor Michael Thompson when he was charged in a sexual assault investigation has stepped away from the case.
-
This is how Ontario’s new minimum wage compares to the rest of Canada
The province’s minimum wage rose on Saturday, and while Ontarians got a raise, it isn’t the highest rate in the country.
Montreal
-
Anti-CAQ protesters gather in Francois Legault's riding to denounce health measures
More than a thousand protesters opposed to COVID-19 public health measures met in L'Assomption in front of the constituency office of outgoing Premier François Legault Saturday.
-
80-year-old woman dies after building fire in Saint-Hyacinthe
An 80-year-old woman has died after a fire erupted in an apartment building in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. early Saturday. Another resident of the building on Drouin Ave. was hospitalized for their injuries.
-
Indigenous leaders say issues largely ignored during Quebec election campaign
Indigenous leaders in Quebec are lamenting the fact that their communities' priorities have been largely ignored in the current election campaign that is coming to a close.
Winnipeg
-
'We got an orange sea': thousands walk through downtown Winnipeg for truth and reconciliation
Thousands of people marked Canada's second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a walk through downtown Winnipeg Friday.
-
Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a deceased man was found in downtown Winnipeg Friday morning.
-
Bombers defence dominates, Collaros tosses four TDs in 31-13 win over Riders
Linebacker Adam Bighill relished the way the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defence bounced back from their worst performance of the season.
Saskatoon
-
'A sea of orange': Saskatoon marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with march
Shirley Isbister had trouble believing her eyes Friday as she stood at the bottom of Victoria Park in Saskatoon watching more than 1,000 people dressed in orange shirts pour in from the street above for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'You feel more connected': Thousands turn out for STC Pow Wow
More than four thousand people attended the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Pow Wow and Concert at SaskTel Centre on Friday.
-
Man trapped in garbage truck rescued by firefighters
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) crews were called out around 5:45 a.m. on Friday after a man was trapped in the bin of a garbage truck.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan PST expansion goes into effect
The expansion of services and goods affected by Saskatchewan’s provincial sales tax (PST) has formally gone into effect on October 1st, 2022.
-
Sask. minimum wage increases to $13
Employers and workers in Saskatchewan are reminded that the province's minimum wage will be $13 an hour effective October 1, 2022.
-
Turnover trouble costs Riders in loss against Blue Bombers
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers forced six turnovers including a pair of interceptions in a 31-13 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at IG Field.
Atlantic
-
Federal government approves assistance extension for provinces hit by Fiona
More help is on the way for Atlantic Canadians one week after post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Minimum wage increases take effect in N.S., N.B., N.L.
Workers in three out of four Atlantic Canadian provinces earning minimum wage will soon see a rise in their pay cheques.
-
Thousands are still in the dark in N.S. and P.E.I. more than a week after Fiona
More than 66,000 customers remain without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Saturday afternoon, as the provinces recover from post-tropical storm Fiona.
London
-
One person dead after house fire near Newbury, Ont.
One person is dead after a house fire near Newbury, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
‘Focus on affordability,’ locals head to the polls in Central Elgin
Advanced polls opened on Oct 1. to locals looking to get their vote in early and skip the long lines.
-
Some road access restricted in Goderich, Ont. in response to possible unsanctioned car rally
Vehicle access to Courthouse Square in Goderich, Ont. has been restricted with barriers preventing access as police prepare for a possible illegal car rally this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
NOSM to study cosmic radiation for the Canadian Space Agency
A partnership between Sudbury’s NOSM University and SNOLAB has researchers looking into the effects of space cosmic radiation.
-
Hwy 17 closed near Wawa
Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Highway 552 at Goulais Bay and Highway 101 near Wawa due to a collision.
-
Sudbury school honours resilience recognizes learning from the past
Students across the country honoured the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday and kids at one Sudbury elementary school also celebrated a Canadian athlete's legacy.
Kitchener
-
Developing
Developing | Man charged with first-degree murder in Brantford homicide investigation
A man is dead, and Brantford Police say they’ve taken an 18-year-old man into custody, in a homicide investigation that began to unfold on Thursday evening.
-
Motorcyclist dies following Hwy. 7 crash near Guelph
The driver of a motorcycle is dead following a crash on Highway 7 just outside of Guelph.
-
Kitchener celebrates grand opening of Huron Community Centre
The City of Kitchener is celebrating the opening of a new community centre located at 80 Tartan Avenue.