VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Victoria police face being understaffed amid proposed budget cuts

    The Victoria Police Department headquarters is shown: April 12, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island) The Victoria Police Department headquarters is shown: April 12, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
    Share

    Layoffs could be imminent for the Victoria Police Department if it adheres to the requests of the City of Victoria, and cuts over $2 million from its budget.

    The cuts, expected to total $2.5 million, would have a significant impact on the police department’s workforce, with fewer officers able to patrol the streets and monitor crime, the VicPD said.

    Looking at its funding, and setting aside all of the new hires and community outreach staff set to be included in the 2025 budget, the only way to adhere to the new numbers would be to cut the amount of officers on duty, said the Victoria and Esquimalt police board’s finance committee chair, Elizabeth Cull.

    The lack of officers will impact VicPD's ability to deliver police services to the community, she said.

    The $2-million budget slash is a direct result of the property taxes, says Victoria’s mayor Marianne Alto, and the public telling council the increase this year cannot be as high as the 12 per cent put forward by city staff.

    Every sector of the city will be forced to make difficult cuts if they want to keep property tax increases within the single digits, she said. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News