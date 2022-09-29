Number with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rising as officials plan for fall surge

The day after B.C. health officials laid out their plans for dealing with an expected surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations this fall, the latest data shows such a surge may already be underway.

There were 367 test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals as of Thursday, a significant increase compared to the 305 that were hospitalized at this time last week.

This graph tracks the number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals on Thursdays since the province switched to a "hospital census" model in January. (CTV)

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed a plan to reduce the province's current hospital population by focusing on patients waiting for care outside a hospital, such as in a community clinic or a long-term care home.

Hundreds of beds could be freed up through that process, Henry and Dix said, and depending on the spread of COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory illnesses in the coming months, that capacity could be vital.

The pair estimated a surge of COVID cases could mean as many as 700 additional patients in hospitals this fall, though Henry stressed that not everyone who is included in the count of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is there because of the disease.

Between 40 and 50 per cent of those included in the weekly count are there because of COVID-19, Henry said Wednesday. The rest are people who were hospitalized for other reasons and tested positive incidentally.

Since the province switched to this "hospital census" model for counting hospitalizations, there have been as many as 985 people and as few as 255 people in hospital in the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's weekly updates on Thursdays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates