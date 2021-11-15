Floodwaters force evacuation of entire city of Merritt, B.C.

Vancouver -

The intense storm bombarding British Columbia has forced officials to evacuate the entire City of Merritt, where floodwaters have "inundated" bridges and left the local sewage treatment plant inoperable.

Some homes were evacuated overnight as unrelenting rain drenched much of the province, causing flooding, mudslides, rockslides and widespread highway closures between the Lower Mainland and Southern Interior.

Merritt announced the expanded city-wide evacuation order shortly after 10 a.m., urging the Nicola Valley community's approximately 7,100 residents to stay with family or friends if possible.

"Merritt is and will remain strong," Mayor Linda Brown said in a statement. "Please, offer help to your friends, families, and neighbours, drive safely, and take care of yourselves. We will meet each other again, in our homes, where we belong."

Those with nowhere to go have been advised to make for emergency services centres in Kamloops or Kelowna, depending if they have any supports in either city. Those with no supports should go to Kamloops if their home address is even-numbered and Kelowna if their address if odd-numbered, officials said.

The situation in Merritt has been deteriorating since the heavy downpours began over the weekend. At around 7:30 a.m. Monday, officials issued another evacuation order covering the Collettville neighbourhood, warning that residents might have to be rescued by helicopter if they didn't flee quickly.

The city's wastewater treatment plant has also been overwhelmed with floodwater, rendering it inoperable "for an indefinite period," according to officials.

"Continued habitation of the community without sanitary services presents risk of mass sewage back-up and personal health risk," the city said in its evacuation notice.

This is a breaking news update. More info to come. Original article follows.

Several neighbourhoods in B.C.'s Interior are under evacuation order due to flooding.

Monday at about 1:30 a.m., the City of Merritt issued an evacuation order for several addresses in the 200-year flood plain of the Coldwater River, south of Nicola Avenue.

"If you are within the 200 year flood plain of the Coldwater River, South of Nicola Avenue you must evacuate immediately," the city's notice said. "The city will update this evacuation order as soon as possible with specific property addresses."

Then, at about 7:30 a.m., the city said the entire neighbourhood of Collettville was being evacuated.

"Main Street and Voght Street bridges are inundated with water and should not be used for any purpose. Houston Street is threatened with water and therefore the only route into or out of Collettville is at risk," the city's notice said.

"If this road is lost then it will not be possible for anyone to get in or out of Collettville except by helicopter. As such, all residents must evacuate Collettville."

Collettville residents were told to head north towards Kamloops via Highway 5 and register at the Kamloops Emergency Support Services at McArthur Island.

Residents under the evacuation order are asked to register at the reception centre at the Merritt Civic Centre on Mamette Avenue.

"We currently have 50 beds at the ESS Reception Centre and we are working on obtaining more," the city's notice said.

"We are strongly encouraging residents to billet with friends and family in the community, as this is currently the safest option for evacuees."

A full map of the evacuation area and a communication board where people are asked to offer billeting is available on the city's website.

WASTEWATER TREATMENT FAILURE

All residents in Merritt were also warned Monday morning to avoid using any water as the city's wastewater treatment plant failed.

"Flushing a toilet or running a faucet at this time will result in it backing up into your home," the warning said. "Do NOT use any water (until) further notice."

OKANAGAN-SIMILKAMEEN ORDERS

Meanwhile, 34 addresses in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen were placed under evacuation order late Sunday night because of flooding.

Residents near the Tulameen River in Electoral Area H were asked to leave the area immediately.

A full list of those addresses are on the RDOS website.