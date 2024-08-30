Float plane makes emergency landing off Bowen Island, B.C.

A Harbour Air float plane headed to Vancouver Island was forced to make an emergency landing off the shores of Bowen Island Friday morning, the airline has confirmed.

While en route from downtown Vancouver to Comox, the plane experienced an oil pressure warning, and the crew decided to divert to Snug Cove, Harbour Air told CTV News in a statement.

After landing safely at Bowen Island, the 10 passengers on board were transferred to a coast guard vessel and brought back to Vancouver. No injuries have been reported.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria, in its own statement, said the plane landed around 8 a.m. and it deployed the Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft Moytel, CCGS Laredo Sound, and rigid hull inflatable boat Kitsilano One.

The coast guard says it arrived on scene at 8:46 a.m., loaded the passengers on board the CCGS Laredo Sound and sailed back to Coal Harbour. The float plane was towed back to land.

“The safety of our guests and crew is our highest priority, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused,” a Harbour Air spokesperson wrote in the statement.

“A replacement aircraft has been made available and we do not expect any further disruption to our flight operations today.”