Flights delayed after one plane hits another on tarmac at YVR

Passengers are being switched to different flights after one Air Canada plane hit another on the tarmac at YVR Sunday afternoon.

While being pushed back from the gate, an Air Canada Rouge Airbus A319’s wingtip “made contact” with the wing of a Jazz Air Canada Express Q400, which was parked at a nearby gate, an Air Canada spokesperson told CTV News in an email statement.

No travellers or ground staff were injured, the spokesperson said.

The Q400 was slated to travel to Nanaimo, and is currently still scheduled to take off Sunday—albeit with a three-hour delay.

Passengers on the A319 have been rebooked to a different plane—a Boeing 737—which is scheduled to depart for Quebec City at 6:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.