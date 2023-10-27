Fireworks explode on Highway 1 after collision near Hope, B.C.

Pyrotechnics lit up the night sky on Highway 1 near Hope Thursday after a semi rear-ended a pickup truck that was towing a trailer carrying a "large quantity" of fireworks, according to authorities.

Just before 10 p.m., police were called to the Trans-Canada Highway near Hunter Creek Road to assist paramedics after the collision. The pickup truck was pulled over on the side of the road when it was struck from behind by the tractor-trailer, a spokesperson for the Hope RCMP told CTV News in an email.

The impact of the crash "ignited" the fireworks, according to police, "the pickup truck subsequently caught fire and was completely burnt,"

Both drivers were able to escape their vehicles, but one suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to Mounties.