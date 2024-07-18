Fireworks and other things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend

Festivals celebrating folk music, barbecue ribs, bubble tea and multiculturalism are on offer around Metro Vancouver this weekend, but the biggest event of them all is likely to be the fireworks over English Bay Saturday night.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:

Celebration of Light begins

The first fireworks display of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light will draw thousands of people to downtown Vancouver Saturday night.

A small road closure is already in effect to facilitate the setup for the event, which will see teams from Portugal, Malaysia and the United Kingdom compete on Saturday, Wednesday and next Saturday, respectively.

New this year, each pyrotechnic display will also be preceded by an electric drone light show.

Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Another multi-day event, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival kicks off July 19 at Jericho Beach Park.

More than 40 acts from 15 different countries will perform, with nine different U.S. states and six provinces and territories also represented, according to organizers.

Performances begin at 3 p.m. Friday, and there will be workshops and concerts beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with main stage performances beginning in the evening all three days.

The full schedule and ticket information can be found on the festival website.

Port Moody Ribfest

The Rotary Club of Port Moody's annual Ribfest will also take place Friday through Sunday, bringing food vendors, live music and family friendly activities to Rocky Point Park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Admission is by donation to the Rotary club and more information can be found on the Ribfest website.

Surrey Fusion Festival

Head to Surrey on Saturday and Sunday for what organizers call "the ultimate celebration of food, music and culture."

The Surrey Fusion Festival will bring 50 community cultural pavilions to Holland Park, next to King George SkyTrain Station, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Live performances will take place across seven stages throughout the weekend.

Additional details about the participating cultural groups and a performance schedule can be found on the festival website.

The 2023 Surrey Fusion Festival is seen in this photo from the event's website. (surreyfusionfestival.ca)

Bubble tea festival

Swangard Stadium in Burnaby will play host to "the largest bubble tea festival in Canada" this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

More than 100 booths featuring bubble tea, street food, and merchandise vendors will be set up. There will also be outdoor movie screenings, games and activities.

Tickets are $9.99 for one-day admission or $14.99 for a three-day pass, and the festival will open at 11:30 a.m. daily, closing at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Yoga with Raptors

Those in search of a more relaxing weekend activity may want to head to the OWL Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta on Saturday morning for "Yoga with Raptors."

The one-hour yoga session at 3800 72 St. will be followed by a guided tour of 15 different raptor species at the facility.

Saturday's event begins at 11 a.m. and admission is $20. OWL will host a second Yoga with Raptors event on Sunday, Aug. 18.

First Nations market

Clemenes Meadows will host a First Nations arts and crafts market in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free and more than 30 vendors will be present.

Made in the 604 Summer Pop-Up Market

Mount Pleasant's Heritage Hall will also play host to a market this weekend.

More than 40 local vendors will be selling their wares at the dog-friendly venue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission to the market is free.