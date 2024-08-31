B.C. nurse reprimanded for diverting narcotics for personal use

A registered nurse in B.C. has had limits imposed on their practice by the regulatory body for the profession after they were found to have diverted narcotics from the workplace.

In an online notice, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives says it entered a consent agreement with the nurse, who is not identified by name, to address “conduct and fitness concerns” dating back to 2023 on Tuesday.

According to a summary of that agreement, the nurse diverted narcotics and controlled substances from their place of work for personal use.

The college says its registrant was diagnosed with a disability with a “causal relationship” to the diversion, and has agreed to receive treatment.

The nurse’s name and location were not made public as the college, in accordance with the Health Professions Act, does not identify registrants or their personal health information if they have a condition that “impaired their ability to practice nursing.”

In addition, the nurse received a reprimand; will have to enroll in a medical monitoring agreement for a minimum of 36 months; will have restricted access to narcotics, benzodiazepines, controlled substances and the “zed” class of drugs “for a term to support the stable return to work and ongoing fitness to practice;” and must adhere to their employer’s learning plan.

The nurse is also not allowed to work overtime or night shifts, act as nurse-in-charge, supervise students or be involved in staff orientation.

The college says the limits on the nurse’s practice will remain in effect for at least four years.

“The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the notice reads.