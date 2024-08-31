Man arrested after assaulting 2 women in Kamloops home, RCMP say

Mounties in Kamloops say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting two women inside a home Saturday morning.

The Kamloops RCMP says it was called to a home on Fortune Drive on the North Shore just before 9 a.m., after receiving a report of the assault.

The 22-year-old suspect then fled the home with two young children, according to police.

“Frontline and police dog services officers flooded the area in an effort to locate the suspect and children, combing nearby locations and causing minor disruptions to traffic on the bridges leading from the North Shore,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a news release.

After a short search, the suspect surrendered himself police at a park on Schubert Drive and was arrested without incident, Mounties say.

Police say the two children were unharmed and returned to the home, but did not disclose the nature of the women’s injuries.

The suspect remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing, police say.