    • NDP MLA Mitzi Dean withdraws from B.C. election, citing 'personal challenges'

    (Province of B.C./Flickr) (Province of B.C./Flickr)
    New Democrat MLA for Esquimalt-Colwood Mitzi Dean is taking her name off the ballot in the upcoming provincial election in October.

    The current minister of state for childcare said she’s withdrawing from the race to focus on her health and the wellbeing of her family.

    “The personal challenges of this past year have taken a significant toll on me and as I reflect further, I must put my full focus on my health,” Dean wrote in a joint statement with Premier David Eby Sunday afternoon announcing the decision.

    She said the decision to call it quits was a difficult one, and thanked members of the NDP caucus as well as her constituents on Vancouver Island for their support.

    Dean was demoted from her previous role as minister of children and family development in January, following repeated calls for her to resign in June 2023, after former foster parents in Chilliwack were sentenced to 10 years in prison for the horrific abuse of two children in their care, one of whom died, during her tenure.

    “Today Mitzi has advised me that she will not be running again with the NDP in this election for personal reasons,” Eby said in his statement Sunday. “I agree with those reasons, and wish her the best with the difficult personal work she has ahead.”

    He said Dean will go on leave from her minister of state role effective immediately to focus on her health.

    The new NDP candidate for the Esquimalt-Colwood will be announced “in the near future,” according to the premier.

