Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.

A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.

Police "received several reports from the public" about a person setting fires on a property in the 2600 block of 27th Street around 8 p.m., Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The detachment said officers "quickly located and arrested the suspect without incident," and there was "no significant property damage" reported.

The suspect was held in custody for a court appearance on Tuesday. Online court records associated with the police file number show Dillon Alexander Leon has been charged with mischief over $5,000 and possession of incendiary material.

He is no longer in custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, according to the court file.

"It’s really concerning to see this happening," said Const. Chris Terleski, in the news release.

"It’s reckless. These fires have the potential to suddenly get out of control and can have disastrous consequences. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case thanks to the quick action of the witnesses who spotted what was happening and immediately reported it."