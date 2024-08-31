VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Delta police investigating after shots fired into empty vehicle

    A Delta police cruiser is seen in this image from the Delta Police Department. A Delta police cruiser is seen in this image from the Delta Police Department.
    Police in Delta say they’re investigating after reports came in of shots fired in the early hours of Saturday morning.

    The police department says it was called to a home in the 7500 block of Minster Drive East in North Delta around 3 a.m.

    Shots were fired into an unoccupied vehicle parked in the driveway, and two male suspects wearing black clothing were seen leaving the area, according to police.

    There were no reported injuries, and police say they believe the incident was targeted.

    The Delta Police Department says its officers will be in the area for an “extended period of time” to collect evidence, and asks anyone with information, CCTV or dash camera video from the area to contact investigators at 604-940-7321 or tips@deltapolice.ca.

