BC Hydro warns maintenance work may delay clocks on Vancouver Island

BC Hydro is warning customers on the west coast of Vancouver Island that time might appear to slow down next week.

The provincial power utility says crews will be performing maintenance work on a transmission line near Port Alberni, requiring workers to de-energize the line for several days.

During the work period, the western communities of Tofino, Ucluelet, Ahousaht, and Port Albion will be connected directly to electricity from the Ash River Generating Station on Great Central Lake, instead of through the main power grid, in a process known as "islanding."

"Islanding allows BC Hydro to keep the power on for west coast customers while we complete this maintenance work," the utility said in a statement Friday.

Electricity from the main grid alternates reliably at 60 Hz, or 60 pulses of current flow per second, and that's how alarm clocks, microwaves and other household appliances keep time.

Electricity taken straight from the generating station, however, is expected to have minor variances in its pulse rate, amounting to a difference of about five minutes per day, according to BC Hydro.

"Time may not stand still on the island, but it will run a bit slower on the west coast," BC Hydro spokesperson Ted Olynyk said in a phone interview Friday.

The variability could potentially cause some clocks to speed up, according to BC Hydro

"Customers can expect some minor inaccuracy in clocks plugged into electrical power outlets, a loss or gain of about five minutes a day until the transmission system is reintegrated into the larger BC Hydro grid," the utility said.

The maintenance work is expected to begin Sept. 3 and the affected communities should be reconnected to the grid by Sept. 6.