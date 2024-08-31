Missing Port Alberni man fell to his death down embankment: RCMP

A man who was reported missing in Port Alberni was tragically found dead, having fallen 50 feet down a steep embankment, according to local Mounties.

The Port Alberni RCMP says it received a missing persons report about a man who had not returned home after an evening out. He was last seen leaving a friend’s house around 1 a.m. Friday.

Later that day, around 2:45 p.m., police say he was found at the bottom of a rocky embankment and had suffered fatal injuries.

The city’s fire department and search and rescue team were sent to the scene to hoist the man’s body from below using a helicopter.

The RCMP’s Forensic Identification Services performed an examination and the man’s family has been notified, the Port Alberni detachment said in a news release Saturday.

Police say the matter remains under investigation.