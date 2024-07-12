200 drones to light up sky for Vancouver's Celebration of Light festival this month

Vancouver's annual Honda Celebration of Light fireworks festival is set to be even brighter this year — with the addition of an electric drone show.

In partnership with North Star Drone Shows, the "dazzling, choreographed" drone show will take place approximately 10 minutes before the fireworks display on each of the three nights.

"We are very pleased to sponsor the first-ever electric drone show in advance of each evening's fireworks performance," said Manse Binkley, BC Honda Dealers Association president in a news release on Thursday, adding that the technology show will "enhance the viewing experience."

The performances will feature 200 drones — each of which is capable of displaying "millions of colours," according to organizers.

"(The drones) will perform in tightly choreographed formations — creating complex geometric shapes, logos, and images that will dance against the night sky's black backdrop," the release reads.

Organizers added that the show will be conducted under a special flight operations certificate issued by Transport Canada, to ensure safety and compliance.

"The incorporation of drone technology will bring an exciting new element to the overall program of activities by modernizing the traditional light show," said Catherine Runnals, president of Brandlive, producers of the Honda Celebration of Light. "Drone technology allows us to put a new twist on the event that will be appreciated by every member of the family."

The event is expected to draw thousands of people to English Bay this month.

The competition kicks off on Saturday, July 20, with a show from Portugal. Malaysia will perform the second show, on Wednesday, July 24. The competition will wrap up on Saturday, July 27, with the United Kingdom.

The winning team will be announced on July 31.