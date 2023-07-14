Firefighter dies while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.

British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.

The province has confirmed that a wildland firefighter on the frontlines in Revelstoke died on the job Thursday.

“The individual was injured while responding to a wildfire,” said a BC Wildfire Service spokesperson in an email to CTV News Friday morning.

The B.C. General Employees' Union had identified the victim as a young woman in a statement late Thursday night, but then retracted it.

As a result, CTV News is not naming her as it’s unclear whether all of her family has been notified of her passing.

The union, which represents wildfire fighters, says the death is a reminder of how dangerous their work is.

“B.C. wildland firefighters are renowned for their teamwork and incredible service to our communities. Each and every one is committed to ensuring that their fellow members return from work safely while protecting our resources and our communities,” said the BCGEU in a statement.

It is with heavy hearts that our union mourns the loss of one of our BCGEU family who lost her life today fighting a wildfire outside of Revelstoke. Our hearts and thoughts go out to her family and community.

BCWS says a WorkSafeBC and RCMP investigation is now underway.

“The purpose of our investigation is to identify the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future,” said Craig Fitzsimmons, director of government and media relations at WorkSafeBC, in an email to CTV News.

Officials have not said how the woman died or which fire she was battling at the time.

There are several wildfires currently burning in the Revelstoke area, two of which are considered to be out of control.

Premier David Eby is offering his condolences to the woman and her family.

“Day in and day out during wildfire season, our firefighting crews go to heroic lengths to keep people and communities in B.C. safe. This tragedy serves as a heartbreaking reminder that they are often putting their lives on the line to do so,” said Eby in a statement.

The BC Wildfire Service says this fire season is expected to be the province’s worst on record.

As of Friday morning, there were about 360 active fires burning across B.C.

The province has requested 1,000 additional foreign firefighters to join the frontlines.

Dozens have already been deployed from the United States and Mexico, along with federal resources.