Fire tears through East Vancouver grocery store

A fire in a business on East Broadway Saturday morning forced the evacuation of apartments above it and caused minor injuries to a Vancouver firefighter.

Crews said they were called to the two-alarm blaze at 719 E. Broadway around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters said they believe the business – a grocery store – was unoccupied at the time the fire broke out, adding that there have been no reported injuries to members of the public.

A total of 45 firefighters responded to the fire, the cause of which is still under investigation, crews said.

The firefighting efforts shut down Broadway near Fraser Street early Saturday morning, forcing several TransLink buses to be rerouted.