VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Aquarium has new owners in a transfer the facility says will save it from closure.

In a news release Thursday, the attraction said 100 per cent of its ownership was signed over from Ocean Wise Conservation Association to U.S.-based Herschend Enterprises, which owns two other aquariums and multiple theme parks.

The aquarium says the new agreement "ensures that Vancouver will continue to have a world-class aquarium with the financial strength to continue building on its 64-years of success as an animal care and animal rescue facility."

Last September, aquarium operators said the facility was "fighting bankruptcy." The attraction has been closed for most of the pandemic, except for a short period when it reopened at 25 per cent capacity. Ocean Wise says it forecast the aquarium would run out of cash to operate by spring 2021.

As a result, the aquarium's board began searching for potential partners to take ownership of the facility.

In spite of the new ownership, CEO Clint Wright will stay in his position at the aquarium and Ocean Wise will remain an independent, charitable non-profit ocean conservation organization. Herschend has agreed to donate one per cent of annual gross revenue from the aquarium to Ocean Wise.

“Ocean Wise is pleased to have gained Herschend as an ally in our conservation mission through their annual donation and our mutual desire for future collaboration,” said Lasse Gustavsson, president and CEO of Ocean Wise in a news release.

“Going forward, Ocean Wise will continue to focus on solving the biggest challenges facing our oceans: climate change, pollution and overfishing.”

Ocean Wise was launched in 2017 as a non-profit organization that focuses on global ocean conservation and it signed a new licence agreement last year that allows the aquarium to operate in Stanley Park for the next 35 years.

The Metro Vancouver Convention and Visitors Bureau says the aquarium is the country's largest and attracts more than one million visitors a year.

The aquarium needs about $1 million a month to cover its costs. With no money coming in from ticket sales, the aquarium was dependent on donations from the public, funding from the federal and provincial governments and dipping into the organization's savings.

With files from The Canadian Press