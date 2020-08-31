VANCOUVER -- A popular Vancouver tourist attraction says it will be closing next week due to "financially challenging times."

The Vancouver Aquarium, located in the city's Stanley Park, says it will "temporarily pause public programming" as of next week.

The 64-year-old facility says the decision was based on an almost 80 per cent decline in ticket sales.

It describes the choice as proactive, and says it will use the closure to "focus on transforming to a new model that is both financially viable in light of the pandemic and also accelerates Ocean Wise's mission of ocean conservation."

The aquarium will be closed as of Sept. 7 until further notice.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.