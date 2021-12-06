Fight over SkyTrain seat ends with senior stabbed multiple times: police

Police say a fight over a seat on the SkyTrain ended with a senior being stabbed, and a suspect taking off.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police released a photo of that suspect Monday in connection with the stabbing, which happened Saturday afternoon.

Officers were told that the violent incident started when two men eyed the same seat on an eastbound train. They said a 67-year-old man boarded at Scott Road Station, and accidentally bumped another man as both tried to sit in the same seat.

The victim ignored the accidental bump and moved to another part of the train, MTVP said, but the suspect apparently was bothered.

According to police, the suspect approached the older man and "got close to his face and demanded an apology."

"The victim pushed the suspect away into a nearby seat and attempted to hold him down until help could arrive, when he felt a sharp pain in his side."

Police say it was then that the man in his 60s saw a knife in the other SkyTrain passenger's hand.

When the train pulled into Gateway Station, the suspect ran off, police said. SkyTrain staff and transit police met the stabbing victim at Surrey Central Station, before the man was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds. His injuries are described by officers as serious but not life threatening.

Officers with both MVTP and the Surrey RCMP searched the area, but could not find the suspect.

On Monday, they released a photo and description of the man they believe to be involved, hoping the public can help identify him.

The man is described as 5'7" and about 130 pounds, "possibly" with a moustache or goatee. On the day of the stabbing, he was wearing a black jacket with a dark hoodie, and the hood was pulled over his head. He also wore grey pants and was carrying a leather satchel, police said.

" The details surrounding this attack are deeply concerning. The level of violence that this man used over something as mundane as being accidentally bumped into is shocking," Const. Mike Yake said in Monday's statement from the MVTP.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact transit police.