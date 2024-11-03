Federal mediators on site for negotiations between B.C. port employer and union

Federal mediators are standing by and ready to help hammer out a deal in order to avoid a labour disruption at ports across British Columbia, says Canada's labour minister.

Steven MacKinnon issued a statement on social media on Saturday evening saying he spoke with the BC Maritime Employers Association and the union representing more than 700 foremen on negotiations for their new collective agreement.

He said both parties have a responsibility to reach an agreement, adding "businesses, workers, and farmers are counting on them" to strike a deal.

The employers association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 have been bargaining for nearly two years to renew their collective agreement that expired in March 2023.

On Thursday, the union issued a 72-hour notice for job action that would begin Monday at 8 a.m.

The move prompted the employers association to issue a formal notice that it will "defensively" lock out members of the union starting at the same time.

The union did not immediately respond to requests for an update on Sunday, but the employers association said it had "no further developments to report at this time."

"BCMEA’s final offer remains open, and if accepted by the union, would avoid unnecessary strike action," it said in an email.

On Saturday, the employers association publicly released the "final offer" they made to the union on Wednesday, which included a 19.2 per cent wage increase over the four-year agreement, from April 2023 until March 31, 2027. It also included a 16 per cent increase to the retirement benefit, a 10 per cent increase to employer contributions to the welfare plan and an average $21,000 lump sum for eligible employees that includes back pay since the contract expired.

International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 President Frank Morena was not available for comment following the release of the proposed contract, but previously said workers were upset over the employers' refusal to bargain on major issues such as staffing requirements as more automation is introduced at the ports.

The union also accused the employers of not showing up for negotiations on Thursday, the last scheduled day of mediated talks last week. It said the employers also failed to notify others they would not be participating.

Vancouver's port — the largest in Canada — has seen a number of recent disruptions due to labour unrest, including days-long picketing at several grain terminals in September and a work stoppage involving both major Canadian railways in August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2024.