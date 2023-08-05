Federal government faces difficult tightrope as business groups seek labour changes after port strike
Business groups continued to call on the federal government to take action in the wake of the recently resolved British Columbia port workers dispute on Saturday, arguing Ottawa must ensure such a disruption never happens again.
But the federal government is walking a difficult tightrope between the demands of the business community and protecting workers' constitutional rights, labour experts said.
“On one hand, they obviously don't want to offend the very powerful business community. On the other hand, they don't want to alienate the labour groups they've been courting for years,” said Larry Savage, a professor in the labour studies department at Brock University.
The union representing about 7,400 B.C. port workers announced Friday that members had voted almost 75 per cent in favour of their latest contract offer, ending five weeks of turbulence that stopped the shipping of billions of dollars' worth of goods. This included a 13-day strike that began on Canada Day, affecting more than 30 B.C. port terminals and other related sites.
After the results of the ratification vote were announced, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan issued a statement saying he was directing federal officials to review the entire case to avoid a port disruption of this magnitude from happening in the future.
“This dispute caused serious disruption to our supply chains, risking our strong international reputation as a reliable trading partner. We do not want to be back here again,” said O'Regan, adding, “We will have more to say on this soon.”
Representatives from O'Regan's office offered no further comment on Saturday.
The Liberal government has been under intense pressure to settle the port dispute for weeks, said Savage.
Business groups and some political leaders called for back-to-work legislation amid the dispute and say concrete action is still needed now that it has come to an end, with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business asking the feds to designate ports as an essential service and scrap its promise to ban replacement workers.
The strike and the uncertainty it caused has been costly for small businesses, federation President Dan Kelly said in a statement Saturday.
“Although the work stoppage is over, it will take weeks for the backlog to be addressed and, as a result, the financial consequences for small businesses across Canada will be challenging for months to come.”
Kelly said the situation shows an urgent need to rethink Canadian labour laws so that the broader economy and Canada's international reputation are considered in the cases of strikes and lockouts in critical areas.
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce also chimed in, with Vice-President Robin Guy issuing a statement saying Ottawa needs to “consider providing new tools that can be used in the face of labour disputes in sectors that are critical to Canada's supply chain.”
The changes being called for by business groups, if enacted, would weaken workers' rights and powers in negotiations and sweep key issues under the rug, said Barry Eidlin, an associate professor of sociology at McGill University specializing in labour movements and labour policy.
But some would also be difficult to enact, he said. Workers have constitutional rights when it comes to labour action, including striking.
Eidlin said throughout the B.C. ports dispute, he was struck by what he described as an an ongoing pattern in Canadian labour relations that sees calls for back-to-work legislation floated as a default response in some quarters.
“That is just a very destructive dynamic for having healthy industrial relations,” he said. “It basically short-circuits the collective bargaining process and puts the thumb on the scales for the employer side, and then reduces their incentive to actually bargain.”
This issue is a “minefield” for the Liberal government, Savage added.
“If they do what the business community wants, they will not only alienate organized labour but they will also potentially find themselves violating the Charter of Rights,” he said.
The Liberals and the NDP have promised anti-scab legislation through their supply-and-confidence agreement , noted Savage, something the labour movement has sought for more than two decades.
While no details have emerged about the four-year deal covering the B.C. port workers, the employers association said in a statement that it “includes increases in wages, benefits and training that recognizes the skills and efforts of B.C.'s waterfront workforce.”
Union membership voted over a two-day period after the union and the employers jointly announced a tentative agreement last Sunday night.
The ratification comes after the union rejected a mediated settlement twice in July, once through the group's leadership caucus and another after a vote by the full membership.
The new deal was reached with the help of a mediator from the Canada Industrial Relations board, which reminded union local presidents that if they changed their position and didn't support the deal after originally agreeing, it could be considered unfair labour practice.
The employers had said the previous, rejected four-year deal included a pay increase that would have taken the median wage for a union longshore worker from $136,000 to $162,000 annually. It also included a signing bonus amounting to about $3,000 per full-time worker. It's unclear whether those changes remained in the latest contract.
The two sides had been negotiating since February, with the last agreement expiring at the end of March. The main points of contention had been protecting jobs against automation and the contracting out of maintenance work to third parties.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tens of thousands of Canadians taking advantage of the new First Home Savings Account: RBC
The Royal Bank of Canada says it has seen a 'phenomenal early uptake' in the First Home Savings Account, a new program where prospective homebuyers can start saving and investing for a down payment tax-free.
One person stabbed, 8 others injured after protest at Toronto park turns violent
At least nine people have been injured after a "demonstration that turned violent" at a west-end park, say Toronto police.
Russia promises retaliation after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in 2nd sea attack in a day
Moscow promised retaliation Saturday after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday, the second sea attack involving drones in one day.
Federal government faces difficult tightrope as business groups seek labour changes after port strike
Business groups continued to call on the federal government to take action in the wake of the recently resolved British Columbia port workers dispute on Saturday, arguing Ottawa must ensure such a disruption never happens again.
Canadians at World Scout Jamboree to stay at site as others leave due to heat wave in Korea
Canadians attending the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will remain at the event site as thousands of British and American scouts have opted to leave due to a heat wave.
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
They went on a road trip for their first date. Now this couple is driving around the world together
Travelling couple Nicolas Chazee and Mathilde Vougny, who met while they were both studying in Belgium, Brussels, went on a road trip on their first date. Now they're seeing the world.
Extreme weather risk changing Canada's insurance industry, raising costs
Climate change is driving up insurance rates and raising questions about whether private coverage will even be available for some Canadians in the future.
'It happens so regularly': New study argues for lowering the age of breast cancer screening in Canada
Breast cancer screening for women age 50 and older in Canada is widely accepted but a new study shows there is a higher chance of survival for women who live in a community where the screening age is lowered to 40.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman reunites with first love after fears he died in war 40 years ago
Now husband and wife, Gabriela and Jamie couldn’t be more grateful that — against all odds — their first love turned out to be their forever love.
-
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
-
Extreme weather risk changing Canada's insurance industry, raising costs
Climate change is driving up insurance rates and raising questions about whether private coverage will even be available for some Canadians in the future.
Calgary
-
Calgary family exhausting all options in recovery effort of missing kayaker presumed drowned in the Okanagan
A 26-year-old Calgary man living in Vernon, B.C. is presumed drowned after he became separated from his friends while kayaking last month.
-
Woman bitten by 2 dogs in Saturday morning incident in northwest Calgary
A Calgary woman had to go to hospital Saturday after being bitten by two dogs in northwest Calgary.
-
Premier apologizes for comments about The Progress Report's Duncan Kinney
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is apologizing for comments she made in May about the head of an independent news outlet.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police chief talks about growing violence, pushes to strike balance in city
The police chief of Alberta's capital city stood solemnly at a podium, at moments appearing to be welling up, as he took questions from reporters about the random killing of a mother and child outside a school in May.
-
Guide to 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival
The annual Edmonton Heritage Festival, which turns 50 this year, is billed as the world's largest multicultural celebration.
-
Stingers defeat Sea Bears in play-in game to set up a new kind of Battle of Alberta
Cue the Battle of Alberta soundtrack.
Toronto
-
One person stabbed, 8 others injured after protest at Toronto park turns violent
At least nine people have been injured after a "demonstration that turned violent" at a west-end park, say Toronto police.
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Toronto Caribbean Carnival's Grand Parade happens today. Here's what you need to know
The Grand Parade, the biggest event of North America's largest carnival, takes place on Saturday in Toronto’s west end.
-
Third suspect charged in downtown Toronto kidnapping and assault
A third person has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping and assault in Toronto’s Financial Distract last month.
Montreal
-
Hit with delays and possible lightning, it was an eventful first week for the REM
Montreal's new light-rail train (REM) has had an eventful first week, marked by three service interruptions, a possible lightning strike, passengers mistakenly taken to the garage and the service's absence on the Google Maps platform.
-
Montreal General Hospital wants rape kit protocol changed after woman's ordeal
The Montreal General Hospital is calling for a revision of the city-wide protocol used to treat sexual assault victims following reports of a French-speaking woman's struggle to obtain a rape kit.
-
Car crash in Montreal's East end seriously injures man, knocks out power
A 30-year-old man is seriously injured Saturday afternoon following a crash in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's 20th homicide victim found stabbed in back alley: Police
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 20th homicide of the year.
-
MLCC closes 7 more Liquor Marts as labour dispute stretches on
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) has closed another seven stores in Manitoba as a labour dispute with union workers stretches into its third week.
-
Here are the pavilions running during the first week of Folklorama
Winnipeg's world-famous multicultural festival kicks off Sunday, with nearly twice as many pavilions as last year as Folklorama returns to its pre-pandemic size.
Saskatoon
-
Here’s why Saskatchewan’s lighthouse is on an Airbnb wish-list
Two hours northwest of Saskatoon lies a unique attraction that has been named a popular destination, according to Airbnb Canada.
-
Saskatoon house fire sparked by 'careless disposal' of barbecue ashes
A summer barbecue ended in flames for a Saskatoon family.
-
Sask. woman struggles with warranty woes as SUV problems pile up
Julie Windsor says her 2015 Nissan Rogue has caused her nothing but problems ever since she bought it last October.
Regina
-
Regina volunteers concerned for unhoused following dismantling of encampment
It has been just over one week since an encampment of the unhoused was removed from Regina city hall. Some of the people have moved into shelters, while others are living in back alleys.
-
'Historic mismanagement': Official Opposition demands accountability from Sask. government on Crown profit
Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is looking for answers about why the provinces' Crown corporations saw a dramatic drop in collective revenue.
-
'We're nudists, not nuts': Sask. naturist club celebrates 50 years
A naturist club in Saskatchewan is celebrating 50 years of offering an 'oasis' for those interested in living a nudist lifestyle.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings extended as thunderstorms move east
Environment Canada extended rainfall warnings across Halifax, Southern Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties Saturday morning. Rainfall Warnings were also put into effect for Kings and Queens County in Prince Edward Island.
-
Building permits climb over $100M in Moncton
Building permits in the City of Moncton have climbed over $100 million this year to date with the Greater Moncton Home Builders Association also seeing a busy season.
-
A new offload room Cape Breton hospital helping clear-up the backlog of ambulances
Ambulances waiting outside the island's largest hospital is a common sight. Line-ups and long wait-times for paramedics has been the norm, but that is changing, at least in Sydney.
London
-
Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody
Police said that one person was taken into custody and there is no threat to public safety.
-
Meet Tyson, London Police Service’s newest recruit
The London Police Service has a furry new member of the K9 unit.
-
Ribfest legend nearly 70-years-old still going strong
Known as the ‘Granddaddy of ribbing’, the Texarkana, Tx. native has been coming to London, Ont. since the festival's inception.
Northern Ontario
-
One in custody following a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury
Sudbury police say the person they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury early Saturday morning is in custody.
-
Sudbury woman wins human rights battle, province must rewrite rules for guide dog benefits
The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled in favour of a Sudbury woman who was denied guide dog benefit funding because her pup didn’t meet the province’s training criteria.
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
Kitchener
-
Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody
Police said that one person was taken into custody and there is no threat to public safety.
-
Police investigate reports of a suspicious male in Wellesley Township
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports from last month about a suspicious person in Wellesley Township.
-
Police issue warning about phishing scams
Waterloo regional police have issued a scam warning after reports of several victims falling for phishing scams.